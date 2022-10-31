Unbeaten to miss playoff? Georgia-Tennessee better off losing? The biggest Week 9 overreactions

Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
·6 min read

As if the action on the field doesn’t give fans enough to holler about, Tuesday night’s unveiling of the first College Football Playoff committee rankings are sure to provide a whole lot more message board material.

Ultimately, of course, that first set of rankings will be largely meaningless. They’ll show us potential paths and possible scenarios, but nothing more until the only meaningful set comes out in December.

We therefore present this edition of Overreaction Monday as something of a preview of howls to come, with the most recent results as backdrop.

Here then are the top five overreactions for college football Week 9:

An unbeaten team will get left out of the playoff

This is the true nightmare scenario for a couple of conference commissioners. Here’s how it might unfold.

Only six unbeaten teams remain, and by the end of the season there can be no more than four. Let’s further stipulate that we’re not talking about an undefeated SEC or Big Ten team, since the winners of Georgia-Tennessee and Ohio State-Michigan will absolutely be in the playoff should they finish 13-0.

This means we’re talking about Clemson and TCU. Is it possible that either or both could be left out of the top four even if they run the table?

Let’s take Clemson’s case first. The Tigers were off this past weekend but weren’t helped by the results turned in by some of their fellow ACC members, not to mention the loss by in-state rival South Carolina whom they’ll face in the regular-season finale. As for the Horned Frogs, they handled their business at West Virginia, but their non-conference achievements are unexceptional and the remainder of their Big 12 slate affords them no opportunities for top-tier wins except possibly on championship weekend. Would the résumé of an unbeaten ACC or Big 12 champion automatically be viewed as superior to, say, a one-loss SEC or Big Ten runner-up, or a 12-1 Oregon team with only that season-opening loss to Georgia marring a clean Pac-12 record?

Historically, these potential controversies have sorted themselves out thus far in the four-team playoff era. But the next month could prove to be very interesting indeed.

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a catch and tries to make West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods (9) miss during the third quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a catch and tries to make West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods (9) miss during the third quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Georgia-Tennessee will be the biggest game in the history of everything

It’s important, make no mistake. The winner essentially clinches the SEC East and a spot in the league title game, and even a loss there might not necessarily be a playoff eliminator, depending on how matters in other power conferences shake out (see above). But unlike years of the national champion decided by the polls or Bowl Championship Series, this game won't have the same high stakes.

The loser of next week’s game will still be in the picture as well, as either the Bulldogs or the Volunteers will be heavy favorites to win the rest of their games to finish 11-1. This brings us to the opposite overreaction.

CALM DOWN: Week 9's overreactions led by an unbeaten missing playoff

RE-RANK: Tennessee improves to No. 2 behind Georgia in NCAA 1-131

DAWGS ON TOP: Georgia still No. 1; USC, Ole Miss join top 10 of poll

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers from Week 9 in college football

MISERY INDEX: Auburn shows again how far the program has fallen

Georgia or Tennessee would be better off losing next week

True, the winner will have an extra game to play, and thus will be put in jeopardy of taking a loss at the end of the season. That opponent would most likely be Alabama but could possibly be LSU or Ole Miss.

But should the West champion end up beating an undefeated Georgia or Tennessee, then next Saturday’s winner would still finish 12-1 and own a head-to-head triumph over the other and thus have a stronger case. Assuming the West champion also has just one loss, it’s unlikely there would be room for three SEC teams among the top four.

The best case scenario for the Bulldogs and Vols, of course, would be for the winner to go on to beat the West champion, which would then keep the loser at the top of the at-large pool. But neither will want to leave matters to chance in that way. No, better to try and win next week and go from there.

Let’s just get to Ohio State-Michigan already

With Penn State now in the rearview for both the Wolverines and Buckeyes, their head-to-head clash in Columbus on Nov. 26 will be for all the Big Ten marbles just like we all thought, right? But hold on. There’s one teensy fly in the ointment that might be an agent of chaos.

A week before hosting Michigan, the Buckeyes must travel to Maryland, a potential trap game especially if Terrapins QB Taulia Tagovailoa is healthy by that point. But it’s the Wolverines’ opponent that same week that could pose a more dangerous obstacle.

That would be Illinois, which entered the season with zero hype but is suddenly ranked 13th in the coaches poll. The Fighting Illini have a road loss to Indiana that hasn’t aged well, but they can all but lock up the West Division in two weeks if they can get past Purdue at home. Then there’s that scheduled trip to Ann Arbor, and a possible rematch with the Wolverines or a shot at the Buckeyes in the conference finale.

Could Bret Bielema’s boys pull it off? It’s admittedly a long shot, but neither is it impossible.

Oregon is in the Pac-12 driver’s seat

The Ducks do have a number of factors in their favor as the season enters its final month. They’re the last unbeaten team in Pac-12 play, of course, and Utah has to come to Eugene on Nov. 19 while the L.A. schools still have to play each other that same day.

But Oregon might actually have the toughest closing stretch among the foursome still in contention. Next week’s trip to Colorado shouldn’t be an issue, but the Ducks host Washington a week before the Utes come to town, then of course they finish the regular campaign at Oregon State in the rivalry game we’re not supposed to call the Civil War anymore.*

As it happens, Oregon State and Washington will square off this week in a Friday night #Pac12AfterDark special. Ducks’ fans might want to tune into that one for a little scouting.

*But just try and stop us.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 9 overreactions: Unbeaten to miss playoff?

Latest Stories

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Canada takes on new international challengers in Pan Continental Curling Championship

    CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson face some non-traditional opponents in the inaugural Pan Continental championship starting Monday in Calgary. Kazakhstan, Hong Kong and Chinese Tapei are among countries in a new World Curling Federation event designed to both streamline the world championship qualification process and provide an equivalent to the 47-year-old European championship that is a worlds qualifier. The seven-day Pan Continental concluding Nov. 6 at Calgary's WinSport Ev

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi