Unbeaten Marymount advances to Division 1 girls' volleyball final

Marymount players converge during three-set sweep of Mira Costa in the CIF-SS Division 1 semifinals on Saturday. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Mira Costa girls' volleyball coach Cameron Green had the perfect game plan for taking on unbeaten Marymount in the Southern Section Division 1 girls' volleyball semifinals on Saturday night.

"You have to play loose," he said.

His team executed the plan to perfection in the early going. A 5-0 lead in the opening set over a team that was 29-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country might have made a couple of Marymount fans squirm — for a second. But the Sailors are no ordinary team; they're an extraordinary team.

Marymount sweeps Mira Costa. Advances to D1 final. pic.twitter.com/GcBQ6DnCv1 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 31, 2021

They quickly recovered and came away with a 25-20, 25-9, 25-18 sweep of Mira Costa to advance to next Saturday's Division 1 championship match against host Santa Ana Mater Dei at 6 p.m. Mater Dei defeated Vista Murrieta 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Green said Marymount is the rarest of teams because they have no weaknesses. Under coach Cari Klein, the Sailors are trying to become the first team in school history to go unbeaten.

After being down 5-0, Marymount gets big block vs. Mira Costa. pic.twitter.com/bR1GHoCEsX — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 31, 2021

Besides its two Stanford-bound standouts in Kelly Belardi and Elia Rubin, Marymount has big-time blockers and hitters in Rhiann Sheffie, Dior Charles, Torrey Stafford and Kerry Keefe.

"They're good in every spot," Green said.

Klein isn't ready to declare this her best team at Marymount. First they need to win a championship.

