Unbeaten Envoi Allen excites with a foot-perfect display on chasing debut

Jack Kennedy steered the exciting Envoi Allen to success on the unbeaten gelding’s chasing debut at Down Royal on Friday.

The 1-14 favourite never looked in serious danger against his rivals and he is expected to be back on the track for the Grade One Drinmore Chase at Fairyhouse next.

Related: Talking Horses: Cyrname returns for Charlie Hall with something to prove

Kennedy said: “It was brilliant. He jumped unbelievably – as the race went on he didn’t waste any time in the air. He’s fairly straightforward and knows what he’s at. I would give him ten [out of ten] – he knows how to race

“He shortened up nicely at the last and quickened up well and while he only does what he has to do and I wouldn’t have learned an awful about him today I wouldn’t have any worries about him [going for the Drinmore Chase].”

More to follow …





Newmarket

11.50 Tarhib

12.20 Copper Queen

12.55 Bear Me In Mind

1.30 Dourado

2.05 Alba Rose

2.40 Headman

3.15 Zakouski

3.50 Hunni



Ascot

12.15 No No Maestro

12.47 Known

1.20 Falco Blitz

1.55 Amoola Gold

2.32 Fearless

3.05 Dear Sire

3.40 Commanche Red (nap)

4.17 Arturus





































Wetherby

12.25 Financial Outcome

1.00 Ashtown Lad

1.35 Dandolo Du Gite

2.10 Verdana Blue

2.45 Next Destination

3.20 Vinndication (nb)

3.55 Arrivederci















Ayr

12.32 Castle Rushen

1.07 Cavalry Scout

1.42 Caltex

2.17 Highland Hunter

2.52 Protek Des Flos

3.27 McGowan's Pass

4.02 Flammarion















Wolverhampton

4.30 Trumble

5.00 Frow

5.30 Dubai Elegance

6.00 Parknacilla

6.30 Global Acclamation

7.00 Fitzrovia

7.30 Lady Elysia

8.00 Law Of One

8.30 May The Sixth





















