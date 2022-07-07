Unbeaten Canadian U23 women dunk winless U.S. 78-69 in Globl Jam tournament

TORONTO — Canada's under-23 women's team improved to 2-0 in the inaugural Globl Jam basketball tournament on Wednesday with a 78-69 victory against the winless United States.

Canada enjoyed a comfortable 43-28 lead at the half and only slowed down after coach Carly Clarke figured the victory was inevitable.

Canada opened the tournament Tuesday with a 65-53 win over Belgium. Canada and France, both 2-0 in the round robin segment of the six-country, five-day tournament, will play each other Thursday at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Canada's men's team, which opened the tournament by beating Brazil 89-75, is looking to improve to 2-0 when it plays the winless U.S. squad in Wednesday's later game. The U.S. lost 88-77 to Italy.

The men's and women's semifinals are scheduled for Saturday and the gold-medal games are Sunday.

THROW-INS: France kept things rolling on Wednesday in women's competition with a 59-32 win over Belgium. Tima Pouye scored 11 points for France, a day after her squad bounced the U.S. 62-44. Ine Joris had eight points for Belgium. On the men's side, Brazil won a 72-68 thriller against Italy thanks to a 23-17 scoring advantage in the final quarter. Yago Dos Santos scored a game-high 28 points for Brazil. Federico Zampini scored 14 for Italy. Both teams are 1-1 in the round robin portion of the six-country tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6

