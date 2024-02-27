Unbeaten Canada dunks Nicaragua 88-46 at FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — If you don't count the slow start, Team Canada made quick work out its second win in as many games at the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers on Monday night.

Led by power forward Jackson Rowe's 19 points, Canada crushed Nicaragua 88-46 to improve to 2-0 in Group C. Canada had beaten Nicaragua 96-51 in their first meeting on Friday.

On Monday, Canada got off to a shaky start and called a timeout trailing 10-4. The quick huddle appeared to calm the Canadians down as they cruised to victory after that.

Aaron Best added 16 points for Canada, which led 25-15 after the first quarter and 42-26 at halftime.

Kadre Gray, Kalif Young, Phil Scrubb and Thomas Kennedy all scored eight point for Canada.

Jared Ruiz led Nicaragua with 11 points, while Romario Ponce had eight.

Canada will play the Dominican Republic (1-1) on Thursday.

Pool C consists of Canada, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Mexico. Each team will play each opponent in their group twice under a "home and away" format during three windows, which will take place in February and November 2024 and then in February 2025.

The FIBA AmeriCup 2025 will be held at the Polideportivo Alexis Argüello in Managua, Nicaragua from Aug. 23-31, 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press