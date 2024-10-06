Unbeaten Canada dumps Ireland 21-8 in WXV rugby action

LANGLEY, B.C. — The Canadian women's rugby team started quickly and then dug in defensively to beat Ireland 21-8 in WXV international tournament play on Saturday at Langley Events Centre.

The Canadians, who rolled past France 46-24 in their tournament opener on Sept. 29, improved to 2-0. They'll next face England on Saturday, Oct. 12. England, which crushed the United States 61-21 in its tourney opener on Sept. 29, plays New Zealand on Sunday.

Clair Gallagher (34th minute) and Julia Omokhuale (37th minute) scored tries for Canada, while Alex Tessier had two conversions.

Eimear Considine had a try for Ireland, which trailed 21-3 at the half. Dannah O'Brien had a penalty in the 33rd minute.

Ireland had possession of the ball 52 per cent of the time, but couldn't generate any offence against Canada.

