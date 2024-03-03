For Unbeatable Onion Dip, Variety Is Key

Caramelized onion dip in a bowl with potato chips, and celery and carrot batons - Bhofack2/Getty Images

There is something rather retro about dip, especially that stalwart party favorite, onion dip. Invented in the 1950s by combining Lipton onion soup mix with sour cream, it has endured for decades. While the two-ingredient version is still a perfectly delicious snack accompaniment, onion dip is relatively easy to elevate by making it from scratch. And for an unbeatable onion dip, a variety of onions is the key to allium heaven.

Onion dip is essentially mixing in onions with a dairy component. Think of scallions and cream cheese or caramelized onions and creme fraiche. While you may not be preparing your own sour cream or other dairy at home, the onion component is easily riffed with. Different onions give different flavors and textures. At the very least, choose two base onions with contrasting qualities. If one type is being cooked down and caramelized into a sweet jam, then have the other type be crisp and fresh. This way, you will experience both ends of the allium spectrum at once as both complement and play off each other's tastes and textures.

What Onions Varieties Can You Choose From?

Different onion varieties - Renphoto/Getty Images

There is a large variety of onions to choose from, and when it comes to onion dip, pretty much any edible onion is fair game. So, how do you know which ones to pick? First, think of them in two broad categories: Onions eaten for their bulbs and onions eaten for their leaves. Regular bulb onions come in three main varieties: The sweeter yellow onions, the sharper red onions, and the juicy white onions. Yellow onions are noted for their deep savoriness when cooked down, making them an excellent contender. Consider also shallots for their milder taste, though you will have to put in more work to peel the same volume of these smaller alliums.

Onions eaten for their leaves are delicious to finish off the dip with a fresh bite. Once the cooked bulb onions or shallots are mixed in with the dairy component of the dip, shower a good handful of finely chopped chives or scallions over the top or even some spring onions when they are in season. Play with different combinations of bulb onions and leaf onions to find pairings that harmonize with your preference.

Another oniony tip is to incorporate canned fried onions. Relegate them no longer to green bean casseroles but scatter them onto an onion dip for a final savory crunch.

Other Dip Components You Can Switch Up

onion dip in a bowl with side of crinkle cut potato chips - Bhofack2/Getty Images

There is something perfect about the pairing of allium and dairy, ready for fried potato to be dipped in it. So much so that a popular potato chip flavor in the U.K. is cheese and onion, combining all three in a single bite. When considering the dairy component, texture is an important aspect. For a runnier dip, yogurt can be used, while cream cheese and sour cream are good for a bit more heft. Or play with different combinations like with the alliums, like whisking sour cream with yogurt together or with softened cream cheese. Think about the tang these different types of dairy provide as well, though sour cream is a favorite for a reason; its tried-and-true lactic acid hit makes it a suitable companion for most onion types and preparations.

With all these different combinations and varieties of onions and dairy, remember to think about the seasonings as well. Apart from the salt, pepper, and perhaps a squeeze of lemon juice, add even more allium flavor at this juncture by way of dehydrated minced onions or garlic powder. These dried alliums add a deep savory note, rounding off the fresher flavors of the onion dip to upgrade it even more.

