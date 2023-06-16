The unbeatable health benefits of beetroot, according to a gastroenterologist

In studies, eating beetroot was found to reduce the blood glucose response to a meal - Jeff Gilbert

As a specialist registrar in gastroenterology, I know there’s a limit to what modern medicine can achieve. Pills are not a panacea.

Most non-communicable, chronic illnesses can be prevented through long-term “healthy” diet patterns. Food is a passion of mine (I won MasterChef in 2017) and I often talk to patients about their diets. Social, economic and personal factors really matter.

Most of my patients are amenable to trying foods which might help fight disease. If there ever was a particular vegetable revered for its health benefits, the humble beetroot, beta vulgaris, would win. The Romans celebrated its aphrodisiac properties and scientific research has shown the beetroot contains biologically active compounds.

Raw beets last several weeks in the fridge and freeze well once cooked. There are many health-giving qualities.

It can protect your heart

Inflammation can cause build-up of “plaque” in the arteries and heart attacks. Reducing your cholesterol and blood pressure with prescription medication is important, but beetroot juice is a natural alternative.

Beetroot contains nitrates which our body converts into nitrous oxide. This expands some of the smaller vessels, reducing blood pressure and inflammation.

Beetroot juice is a natural alternative to blood pressure medication

Researchers at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, east London, found that 16 per cent of angina patients, who had recently had stents fitted, ended up needing further stents or having other heart issues. However, if these patients drank beetroot juice daily, for six months, this percentage halved. Astounding.

Could beetroot be a cardio-protective “nutraceutical” that can play a role in risk prevention of cardiovascular disease? Potentially. There is not enough evidence as to whether it would be an effective prevention strategy for the general public, but it can’t do any harm.



Top tip

For cardiovascular health: combine 200ml of beetroot juice with 150ml of kefir or live yoghurt, half a teaspoon of crushed cumin seeds and half a teaspoon of dried mint to make a glorious Persian inspired “heart-healthy” beverage.

It can help control blood sugar

One of the world’s biggest public health concerns is Type 2 diabetes. Beetroot contains bioactive pigments called “betalains” which could be helpful in blood sugar control. Studies have shown that eating around 100g of raw beetroot per day in Type 2 diabetic patients can have some beneficial impact on glucose metabolism.

Beetroot’s ability to potentially help with blood sugar control is also thought to extend to non-diabetics. In studies, eating beetroot was found to reduce the blood glucose response to a meal and decrease the amount of insulin released by the body.

The jury is out as to whether it is the “betalains” themselves, the high fibre content – or both) which is helpful in some cases. But, overall, it seems that beetroot helps us walk the glucose tightrope that bit more steadily.

eating around 100g of raw beetroot per day in Type 2 diabetic patients can have some beneficial impact on glucose metabolism

Top tip

For blood sugar control: peel then grate two large raw beetroots. Heat 2 tbs of olive oil in a small pan. When the oil is hot but not smoking, add half a teaspoon of mustard seeds, a few fresh curry leaves and half a finely chopped green chilli to the hot oil and stir. When the seeds start popping, pour them over the grated beets and mix well. Season with salt to taste.

It Might be beneficial for cancer sufferers

Most studies looking at the effects of beetroot on cancer have been in animals, not humans. However, we know that its polyphenols and flavonoid compounds are powerful antioxidants, believed to fight damaged cells. These could help with fatigue, insomnia and depression for those undergoing chemotherapy.

Top tip

For cancer sufferers: Roast two large beetroot, three cloves of garlic, a carrot and a roughly chopped red onion in a 180 degree oven with a sprig of thyme and drizzle of olive oil. After 30 minutes, when the vegetables have charred, place them in blender with 300mls of vegetable stock to make a comforting soup.

It can help exercise performance

We don’t yet understand how, but research implies that beetroot seems to have an impact on some exercise performance, particularly short-distance aerobic exercise.

Beetroot seems to have an impact on some exercise performance

It could be the nitrates causing increased blood flow to muscle tissue (though other nitrate-rich foods, like swiss chard and rhubarb, don’t seem to have the same effect on endurance). Some scientists believe that beetroot exerts its influence on a cellular level, upregulating the expression of certain genes and influencing the mitochondria of our cells, favourable to exercise.



Top tip

Post exercise: Peel two roasted beetroots and place in a bowl. Blanch 50g of kale leaves for one minute, strain and cool. Combine the roasted beetroot with the kale and a teaspoon of Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, 1 teaspoon of maple syrup, the juice of half a lemon and a crack of black pepper. Scatter over a handful of toasted almonds and serve.

Dr Saliba Mahmood Ahmed’s cookbook, ‘The Kitchen Prescription’ is published by Hodder & Stoughton, £25