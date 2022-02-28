Unaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the 12 months of 2021

Vilkyskiu Pienine

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of Vilvi Group for 12 months of 2021 amounted to 156.0 million EUR – 29.1 % increased comparing to last year (sales revenue of 2020 amounted to 120.9 million EUR).

The net profit for 12 months of 2021 was 8.5 million EUR (the net profit for 2020 was 3.9 milion EUR).

Please find attached presentation of consolidated unaudited results of “Vilvi Group“ for 12 months of 2021.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Attachment



