Unaudited financial results of Vilkyskiu pienine AB Group for the first six months of 2020

Based on unaudited results Vilkyškių pieninė AB Group sales over first six months of 2020 amounted to 55.8 million EUR – 4.1% increase comparing to the same period last year (consolidated sales over first six months of 2019 were 53.6 million EUR).

The Group accounted 1.2 million EUR net profit over first six months of 2020 then the same period of 2019 net loss was 0.8 million EUR.

Please find attached interim consolidated financial statements of Vilkyskiu pienine AB for the six months of 2020 and presentation of results.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Attachments



