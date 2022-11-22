Unaudited financial results of Nordic Fibreboard AS for the third quarter of 2022

Nordic Fibreboard AS
·10 min read
Nordic Fibreboard AS
Nordic Fibreboard AS

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Consolidated net sales for Q3 2022 were € 2.79 million (Q3 2021: € 2.33 million). The main business area is the production and wholesale of fibreboard, which recorded sales in Q3 2022 of € 2.78 million, an increase of 23% compared to Q3 2021. The remaining business area is real estate management of the property owned in Suur-Jõe street in Pärnu, who recorded sales of € 9 thousand in Q3 2022 (Q3 2021: 65 thousand).

The reason for the increase in sales revenue in Q3 2022 for Nordic Fibreboard Ltd was the ongoing strong demand for building materials in the construction sector, as reflected in both volume growth and price increases. That being said, towards the end of Q3 2022 we started to see a reduction in customers orders, reflecting the softening of business confidence as a result of negative macro factors, such as increasing interest rates, energy crisis, and higher food prices. As a result of these sentiments, Nordic Fibreboard is announcing the layoff of 8 production workers and is therefore reducing production capacity to keep up with the decline in demand.

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard for Q3 2022 was € 193 thousand, the EBITDA margin was 7% (Q3 2022: EBITDA was € 356 thousand and the EBITDA margin was 15%).  Compared to the Q3 2021 the Group`s gross margin decreased from 32% to 19% in the Q3 2022. The main reason for this reduction in profitability was due to the sharp increase in raw material costs, ie woodchips and energy, experienced during Q3 2022, which more than offset our price increases.

Total financial income of € 49 thousand was recorded in Q3 2022, which consist of the profit from the revaluation of Trigon Property Development (TPD) shares in the amount of € 79 thousand and the interest expense of loan obligations in the amount of € 30 thousand. In Q3 2021, the financial cost was € 159 thousand, which consisted of the loss of € 128 thousand from the revaluation of TPD shares and the interest expense of loan obligations in the amount of € 31 thousand.

Group`s consolidated net profit for Q3 2022 was € 117 thousand (Q3 2021: profit € 73 thousand).

DIVISIONAL REVIEW

Revenue by business segments

 

€ thousand

€ thousand

 

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

9M 2022

9M 2021

Fibreboards production and sales

2,782

2,270

9,015

7,539

Real Estate Management

9

65

28

218

TOTAL

2,791

2,334

9,043

7,757

Profit by business segments

 

€ thousand

€ thousand

 

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

9M 2022

9M 2021

EBITDA by business units:

 

 

 

 

Fibreboards production and sales

201

344

1,114

1,337

Real Estate Management

(6)

11

(18)

10

Group transactions

(2)

1

(25)

(5)

TOTAL EBITDA

193

356

1,071

1,341

Depreciation

(125)

(123)

(372)

(380)

TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT

68

232

699

962

Net financial income/ costs

49

(159)

149*

267**

NET PROFIT

117

73

848

1,229

* Includes financial income of € 143 thousand in the first 9 months of 2022, received from the revaluation of the shareholding owned by the group in the real estate development company Trigon Property Development AS, and the dividends received from these (TPD) shares in the amount of € 105 thousand.
** Includes financial financial income of € 354 thousand in the first 9 months of 2021 from the revaluation of TPD shares..

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD: Fibreboard production and sales

Fibreboard sales in Q3 2022 were € 2.78 million (Q3 2021: € 2.27 million). In addition to demand for construction materials remaining strong, the increase in sales revenue was also influenced by the price increases implemented during Q2 2022. The price increase was inevitable, as there has been a continuous increase in the price of raw materials and energy throughout 2022. Despite the decline in Estonian industrial production in the Q3 2022, the fibreboard order volume remained stable throughout the Q3 2022, which shows the strength of local north European markets.

The largest sales growth in Q3 2022, compared to Q3 2021, was reflected in the markets of Finland, Denmark and Latvia. Sales to Russia ended in May 2022 due to the sanctions imposed as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The operating profitability, ie EBITDA, of the fibreboard activities in Q3 2022 was € 201 thousand, a decrease of 42% compared to the same period last year. This being caused by increased cost prices for woodchips, our main raw material, as well as higher electricity prices during Q3 2022.

FIBREBOARD SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTS

 

€ thousand

€ thousand

 

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

9M 2022

9M 2021

European Union

2,723

1,980

8,425

6,233

Middle East

47

13

73

13

Russia

0

269

427

1,083

Asia

0

0

69

124

Africa

0

0

0

46

Other

12

8

21

40

TOTAL

2,782

2,270

9,015

7,539

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT: Real estate management

Pärnu Riverside Development owns the property located at Suur-Jõe 48 in Pärnu. The property has some rental tenants and rental income from real estate management was € 9 thousand in Q3 2022, (Q3 2021: € 65 thousand). The reason for the decrease in sales revenue was caused by the loss of the largest tenant at the end of 2021.

The real estate management EBITDA for Q3 2022 were negative € 6 thousand and net loss € 6 thousand (Q3 2021: EBITDA positive € 11 thousand and net profit € 11 thousand).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH FLOW STATEMENT

As of 30.09.2022 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were € 9.4 million (30.09.2021: € 8.3 million). The liabilities of the company as of 30.09.2022 were € 4.7 million (30.09.2021: € 4.4 million), of which the Group has payables of € 1.0 million as at 30.09.2022 (30.09.2021: € 0.6 million) and borrowings of € 3.1 million as at 30.09.2022 (30.09.2021: € 3.3 million).

Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 1.3 million as at 30.09.2022 (30.09.2021: € 1.1 million). Inventories were € 0.9 million as of 30.09.2022 (30.09.2021: € 0.4 million). Fixed assets were € 6.7 million as of 30.09.2022 (€ 6.6 million as of 30.09.2021).

During 2022 9M, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled cash inflow of € 617 thousand (2021 9M: cash inflow € 512 thousand). Cash outflows due to investment activities was € 93 thousand during 9M 2022, mainly consisting of investments into production assets of € 194 thousand and dividend received from TPD shares of € 105 thousand (9M 2021: cash outflow € 243 thousand). Cash outflows due to financing activities was € 111 thousand during 9M 2022, consisting of loans repaid of € 76 thousand and finance lease payments of € 35 thousand (9M 2022: cash outflow € 91 thousand). Net cash effect during 9M 2021 showed cash inflows of € 413 thousand, (2021 9M: cash inflows € 178 thousand).

OUTLOOK

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD

Demand for fibreboards was stabile during Q3 2022, however we are now experiencing a decline in customer orders. As a result of such drop in demand, we intend to reduce our production capacity and lay off 8 production workers. It has been an ongoing rise in the price of woodchips, our main input material, and at this stage the future outlook for woodchip prices remain unclear. Demand for woodchips has risen as a result of power plants now using more biomass, and sale of wood pellets have also increased as a result of increased heating costs. The uncertainty this autumn of the direction of the electricity market forced us to lock in electricity prices for period 1.1.2023 to 30.6.2024. We alleviated the impact of higher electricity prices in 2023, as a result of the new fixed electricity contract, by increasing our prices during Q4 2022.

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT

We will continue to manage and develop the property on Suur-Jõe Street 48, Pärnu. A detail plan for the property is ongoing, with the intention of converting the property into a private residential property.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

€ thousand

 

 

 

 

Income statement

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

9M 2022

9M 2021

Revenue

2,791

2,334

9,043

7,757

EBITDA

193

356

1,071

1,341

EBITDA margin

7%

15%

12%

17%

Operating profit

68

232

699

962

Operating margin

2%

10%

8%

12%

Net profit

117

73

848

1,229

Net margin

4%

3%

9%

16%

 

 

 

 

 

Statement of financial position

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

30.09.2021

31.12.2020

Total assets

9,389

8,063

8,301

7,650

Return on assets

9%

15%

15%

14%

Equity

4,698

3,850

3,878

2,648

Return on equity

18%

31%

32%

41%

Debt-to-equity ratio

50%

52%

53%

65%

 

 

 

 

 

Share

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

30.09.2021

31.12.2020

Last Price*

1.74

1.95

2.20

0.45

Earnings per share

0.18

0.27

0.55

0.24

Price-earnings ratio

9.54

7.30

4.02

1.89

Book value of a share

1,04

0.86

0.86

0.59

Market to book ratio

1.67

2.28

2.55

0.76

Market capitalization, € thousand

7,828

8,773

9,898

2,025

Number of shares, piece

4,499,061

4,499,061

4,499,061

4,499,061

EBITDA = Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Revenue
Operating margin = Operating profit / Revenue
Net margin = Net profit / Revenue
Return on assets = Net profit / Total assets
Return on equity = Net profit / Equity
Debt-to-equity ratio = Liabilities / Total assets
Earnings per share = Trailing twelve months (TTM) net profit / Total shares
Price-earnings ratio = Last price / Earnings per share
Book value of a share = Equity / Total shares
Market to book ratio = Last price / Book value of a share
Market capitalization = Last price * Total shares
*http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/

Consolidated statement of financial positions

€ thousand

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

30.09.2021

Cash and cash equivalents

470

57

204

Receivables and prepayments (Note 2)

1,345

902

1,118

Inventories (Note 3)

874

390

390

Total current assets

2,689

1,349

1,712

 

 

 

 

Investment property (Note 4)

1,156

1,152

1,139

Available-for-sale financial assets (Note 7)

787

644

805

Property, plant and equipment (Note 5)

4,755

4,915

4,642

Intangible assets (Note 6)

2

3

3

Total non-current assets

6,700

6,714

6,589

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

9,389

8,063

8,301

 

 

 

 

Borrowings (Notes 8)

38

146

36

Payables and prepayments (Notes 9)

1,410

829

1,002

Short-term provisions (Note 10)

4

19

4

Total current liabilities

1,452

994

1,042

 

 

 

 

Long-term borrowings (Notes 8)

3,094

3,074

3,220

Long-term provisions (Note 10)

145

145

161

Total non-current liabilities

3,239

3,219

3,381

Total liabilities

4,691

4,213

4,423

 

 

 

 

Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 11)

450

450

450

Statutory reserve capital

45

0

0

Retained earnings (loss)

4,203

3,400

3,428

Total equity

4,698

3,850

3,878

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

9,389

8,063

8,301

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 14 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

€ thousand

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

9M 2022

9M 2021

Revenue (Note 13)

2,791

2,334

9,043

7,757

Cost of goods sold (Note 14)

2,387

1,721

7,134

5,451

Gross profit

404

613

1,909

2,306

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution costs (Note 15)

278

251

919

891

Administrative expenses (Note 16)

90

131

315

445

Other operating income (Note 18)

33

2

33

5

Other operating expenses (Note 18)

1

1

9

13

Operating profit

68

232

699

962

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income (Note 19)

79

0

248

354

Finance costs (Note 19)

30

159

99

87

Profit before income tax

117

73

848

1,229

Corporate income tax

0

0

0

0

 

 

 

 

 

Net profit for the period

117

73

848

1,229

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share (Note 12)

0.03

0.02

0.19

0.27

Diluted earnings per share (Note 12)

0.03

0.02

0.19

0.27

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 14 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

TORFINN LOSVIK
Chairman of the board
Phone: +372 56 99 0988
torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com

Attachment


