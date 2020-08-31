Unaudited financial report for the second quarter and 6 months of 2020

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 30.06.2020, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 21 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. An industrial and logistics park is planned to be developed on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company.

In the second quarter of 2020 a 0.7-hectare property at the price of 65 000 euros was sold.

Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 June 2020 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first 6 months of 2020 of AS Trigon Property Development is -10,569 euros and the earnings per share is -0.00235 EUR.

As of 30 June 2020 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 2,133,350 euros. The equity of the company was 2,132,892 euros, corresponding to 99.98 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Cash 155,438 150,007 Receivables and prepayments 2,506 7,381 Total current assets 157,944 157,388 Investment property 1,975,406 2,036,000 Total non-current assets 1,975,406 2,036,000 TOTAL ASSETS 2,133,350 2,193,388 Payables and prepayments 458 49,927 Total current liabilities 458 49,927 Total liabilities 458 49,927 Share capital at book value 2,299,020 2,299,020 Share premium 226,056 226,056 Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 Accumulated loss -679,726 -699,157 Total equity 2,132,892 2,143,461 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,133,350 2,193,388

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR 6 M 2020 6 M 2019 Gain on sales of investment 4,405 0 Expenses related to investment property -6,335 -7,311 Gross loss 1,930 -7,311 Administrative and general expenses -8,646 -8,804 Operating loss -16,576 -16,115 Net financial income 7 3 NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -10,569 -16,112 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS -10,569 -16,112

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 667 9200























Attachment



