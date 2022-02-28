Unaudited financial report for the fourth quarter and 12 months 2021
The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.12.2021, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 14.29 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. An industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company.
In the first quarter of 2021 a 3.43-hectare property at the price of 824 040 (VAT not included) euros was sold.
In the second quarter of 2021 a 0.89-hectare property at the price of 205 000 (VAT not included) euros was sold.
In the third quarter of 2021 a 2.01-hectare property at the price of 604 080 (VAT not included) euros was sold.
Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 December 2021 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.
According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for 2021 of AS Trigon Property Development is 272,142 euros and the earnings per share is 0.06049 EUR.
As of 31 December 2021 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 2,479,935 euros. The equity of the company was 2,363,079 euros, corresponding to 95.29 % of the total balance sheet.
Condensed statement of financial position
EUR
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Cash
938,858
146,890
Receivables and prepayments
166,825
789
Inventories
1,374,252
0
Total current assets
2,479,935
147,679
Investment property
0
2,350,000
Total non-current assets
0
2,350,000
TOTAL ASSETS
2,479,935
2,497,679
Payables and prepayments
116,856
6,325
Total current liabilities
116,856
6,325
Total liabilities
116,856
6,325
Share capital at book value
2,299,020
2,299,020
Share premium
226,056
226,056
Statutory reserve capital
287,542
287,542
Retained earnings /loss
1,399,575
-321,264
Total equity
2,363,079
2,491,354
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
2,479,935
2,497,679
Condensed statement of comprehensive income
EUR
12 M 2021
12 M 2020
Gain on sales
1,633,120
0
Costs of goods sold
-1,169,080
0
Gain on sales of investment property
0
4,405
Gross profit
464,040
4,405
Administrative and general expenses
-92,014
-20,576
Expenses related to investment property
0
-10,544
Changes in fair value of investment property
0
374,594
Other operating income
100
0
Operating profit
372,126
347,879
Net financial income
120
14
Profit before income tax
372,246
347,893
Income tax expense
-100,104
0
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
272,142
347,893
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT
272,142
347,893
Rando Tomingas
Member of the Management Board
+372 667 9200
Attachment