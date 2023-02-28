Unaudited financial report for the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2022

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.12.2022, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 12.8 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the first quarter of 2021, a 3.43-hectare property was sold for 824,040 euros (excluding VAT).

In the second quarter of 2021, a 0.89-hectare property was sold for 205,000 euros (excluding VAT).

In the third quarter of 2021, a 2.01-hectare property was sold for 604,080 euros (excluding VAT).

In the first quarter of 2022, a 0.53-hectare property was sold for 213,200 euros (excluding VAT).

In the second quarter of 2022, a 1.0-hectare property was sold for 401,280 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 December 2022 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for 2022 of AS Trigon Property Development is 74,251 euros and the earnings per share is 0.01650 EUR.

As of 31 December 2022 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,738,576 euros. The equity of the company was 1,719,778 euros, corresponding to 98.92 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Cash and cash equivalents

199,196

938,858

Trade and other receivables

19,844

166,825

Inventories

1,519,536

1,452,989

Total current assets

1,738,576

2,558,672

TOTAL ASSETS

1,738,576

2,558,672

Trade and other payables

18,798

195,593

Total current liabilities

18,798

195,593

Total liabilities

18,798

195,593

Share capital at book value

449,906

449,906

Share premium

226,056

226,056

Statutory reserve capital

287,542

287,542

Retained earnings

756,274

1,399,575

Total equity

1,719,778

2,363,079

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

1,738,576

2,558,672


Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR

12 M 2022

12 M 2021

Revenue

614,480

809,080

Costs of goods sold

-283,685

-433,080

Gross profit

330,795

376,000

Administrative and general expenses

-88,860

-92,014

Changes in fair value of investment property

0

88,040

Other operating income

0

100

Operating profit

241,935

372,126

Financial income

65

120

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

242,000

372,246

Income tax expense

-167,749

-100,104

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT

74,251

272,142

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com







