Unaudited financial report for the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2022
The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.12.2022, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 12.8 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.
In the first quarter of 2021, a 3.43-hectare property was sold for 824,040 euros (excluding VAT).
In the second quarter of 2021, a 0.89-hectare property was sold for 205,000 euros (excluding VAT).
In the third quarter of 2021, a 2.01-hectare property was sold for 604,080 euros (excluding VAT).
In the first quarter of 2022, a 0.53-hectare property was sold for 213,200 euros (excluding VAT).
In the second quarter of 2022, a 1.0-hectare property was sold for 401,280 euros (excluding VAT).
Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 December 2022 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.
According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for 2022 of AS Trigon Property Development is 74,251 euros and the earnings per share is 0.01650 EUR.
As of 31 December 2022 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,738,576 euros. The equity of the company was 1,719,778 euros, corresponding to 98.92 % of the total balance sheet.
Condensed statement of financial position
EUR
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
Cash and cash equivalents
199,196
938,858
Trade and other receivables
19,844
166,825
Inventories
1,519,536
1,452,989
Total current assets
1,738,576
2,558,672
TOTAL ASSETS
1,738,576
2,558,672
Trade and other payables
18,798
195,593
Total current liabilities
18,798
195,593
Total liabilities
18,798
195,593
Share capital at book value
449,906
449,906
Share premium
226,056
226,056
Statutory reserve capital
287,542
287,542
Retained earnings
756,274
1,399,575
Total equity
1,719,778
2,363,079
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
1,738,576
2,558,672
Condensed statement of comprehensive income
EUR
12 M 2022
12 M 2021
Revenue
614,480
809,080
Costs of goods sold
-283,685
-433,080
Gross profit
330,795
376,000
Administrative and general expenses
-88,860
-92,014
Changes in fair value of investment property
0
88,040
Other operating income
0
100
Operating profit
241,935
372,126
Financial income
65
120
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
242,000
372,246
Income tax expense
-167,749
-100,104
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT
74,251
272,142
Rando Tomingas
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 667 9200
E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com
Attachment