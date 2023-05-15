The unashamedly old-fashioned hotels where time stands still

The Goring London timeless hotels classic grande dame UK travel staycations summer trip holiday 2022 - Nick Rochowski Photography

When is a traditional hotel timeless – and therefore endlessly appealing and touched by magic; and when is it merely timeworn – and therefore seedy, drab and no fun at all? The answer is not entirely straightforward, for timeless hotels can be as much a state of mind as a set of rules, and they vary in style and type, from classic to cosy. You are either an aficionado of such hotels or you aren’t; if you are, this is for you.

Some British hotels that feel timeless are small family-owned establishments, essentially unchanged but judiciously updated throughout the years (such as Dorset’s Plumber Manor and Gliffaes in the Brecon Beacons); a few are genuine time warps, frozen in the past but so loved and cared for that they remain touchingly appealing (Howtown in the Lake District and Northbank on the Isle of Wight). Others still are grand dames that have had millions spent on them to bring them fully into the present day, but whose owners who have been careful to preserve the past, thereby allowing their qualities of enduring agelessness to remain undimmed (the Ritz and the Goring in London). But while age is normally a common factor, timeless hotels can occasionally be relatively new, somehow already possessing the assurance and dignity of a place that stands the test of time (Cornwall’s The Nare and Lime Wood in the New Forest).

One thing is certain: timeless hotels are rare. The vast majority of hotels in this country open, close, change hands, change styles, change their entire personality with the whirling regularity of a merry-go-round. No bad thing: for many people the contemporary and the cutting edge is the draw, but for every guest who feels most at home among exposed brick and polished concrete, there’s another one, perhaps more into a good book than a designer cocktail, who craves the comforting, reassuring certainty that comes with continuity and tradition. What can you hear? Croquet, perhaps, and birdsong, the clink of china tea cups, the crackle of a fire in the hearth and of a newspaper being read in an armchair. What can you see? Perhaps drinks brought on a silver salver, antiques gleaming with polish, menus on card, not tablet, watchful ancestors on the walls, decanters of whiskey or sherry in the bedrooms.

Story continues

The Limewood Hotel luxury hotel restaurant bar dining spa gardens New Forest timeless hotels classic grande dame UK travel staycations summer trip holiday 2022 - Jake Eastham

Continuity is the key here, signalling unbroken daily rhythm, and a refuge from the world where an unseen, silent motor powers the hotel through the years, whatever life throws at it.

Service in timeless hotels will be warm and natural – not even the most old-fashioned places do stiff and aloof anymore – but also courteous and deferential rather than laidback. Neat black and white uniforms will often play a part, and you can usually expect a reassuring air of formality in dining rooms laid with linen and silver, candles and fresh flowers.

Food too, is likely ­­to be classic rather than creative, Anglo-French rather than Asian-fusion, with a natural emphasis on local produce since many timeless hotels, country ones at least, are rooted in their local community. That old stalwart, the dessert trolley, is becoming as rare as trouser presses, though not afternoon tea, which is a ritual, not a gimmick, and breakfast, which is likely to be a well-judged full English feast.

Of course, decoration is the most immediate clue to a timeless hotel. While they certainly don’t espouse minimalism or slick modernity – heaven forbid – they don’t have to be dated either, but they must exude an air of traditional British comfort. Antiques and oil paintings in gilt frames are helpful and sofas are vitally important, as well as a thoughtful selection of books.

Here, then, are 10 very different hotels, in very different places, that all pass the test and defy time.

The Nare, Cornwall

No list of timeless hotels could omit this “‘country house by the sea”’ on beautiful Carne Beach, opened in 1988 by the splendid Bettye Gray, then aged 70 and run today by her grandson Toby. The many repeat guests know exactly what to expect; days out on the Fal and Helford Rivers in a vintage launch, croquet on the lawn, formal dinners, flambée and sweet trollies circulating;, even a chauffeur service. Crucially, though, the Nare does not rest on its laurels; last year, spectacular new sea-view family suites opened and further improvements are planned – though never ones that would rock the boat.

The Nare Hotel Cornwall timeless classic grande dame UK travel staycations summer trip holiday 2022

The Nare (01872 501111; narehotel.co.uk) offers doubles from £312, including breakfast and afternoon tea. Read the full review here.

Northbank, Isle of Wight

Mary, the unflappable widow of owner Michael Shaw-Yates, continues to cook for all at Northbank on an Aga and age-defying 1934 gas stove in a kitchen bulging with cookbooks and hung with gingham curtains. Expect sizzling breakfasts, proper Sunday roasts and melon boats, local lobster and profiteroles for dinner. Mary’s sons Mark and William now run the hotel, beloved of military and naval families, where new carpets and pristine new bathrooms (some communal) have made a recent welcome appearance. Outside, the garden leads to the beach, with views that make the heart race. A time warp that’s so endearing it should have a preservation order on it.

Northbank (01983 612227; northbankhotel.co.uk) offers doubles from £120, including breakfast. Read the full review here.

Lime Wood, Hampshire

The feeling that time is somehow suspended is stronger at Lime Wood than at any other contemporary country house hotel. As ever, continuity helps: the same owners, general manager, spa manager and chefs (Luke Holder and Angela Hartnett) are still in charge and committed to creating an oasis of good living and good food that transcend fad and frippery. Sitting rooms, recently redecorated by Susie Atkinson, who understands timeless, comforting interiors as well as any, melt into one another and bedrooms are soothing to the point of soporific, while the Herb House Spa offers a rooftop garden, sylvan views and womb-like comfort (02380 287177; limewoodhotel.co.uk). Read the full review here.

From

£ 435 per night

Check availability

Rates provided by Mrandmrssmith.com

Lime Wood New Forest timeless hotels classic grande dame UK travel staycations summer trip holiday 2022

Plumber Manor, Dorset

A stay here feels like staying with friends, in floral patterned bedrooms that resemble those in a family country house. Plumber Manor, in the same family since the 17th century, is now run with warmth and character by Richard Prideaux-Brune, his wife Alison and brother Brian, now joined in the kitchen by chef Louis Haskell. The dining room, family portraits on the walls, is highly popular and though the sweet trolley has disappeared, the convivial atmosphere and mainly traditional menu remains intact. Plumber Manor is a bit like your favourite great aunt: tweedy and stout, set in her ways, a touch eccentric and though occasionally opinionated, a softie at heart (01258 472507; plumbermanor.co.uk). Read the full review here.

From

£ 200 per night

Check availability

Rates provided by Booking.com

The Ritz, London

It always feels like party time at the Ritz. With its Long Gallery, Palm Court and Restaurant, surely the loveliest in Europe, The Ritz is both consistently ravishing and wonderfully unchanged and with its weekly dinner dances, famous afternoon teas and especially its staff – doormen and concierges with white gloves tucked into epaulettes, white-coated bartenders and chambermaids in pinnies and caps – it remains a perfect blend of past and present. If he stepped inside today, Swiss hotelier César Ritz would surely feel he was home; he would also – surely – be thrilled with the food ­– classic, yes; superb, undoubtedly (020 7493 8181; theritzlondon.com). Read the full review here.

From

£ 711 per night

Check availability

Rates provided by Booking.com

The Goring, London

London’s only luxury hotel still in the same family since it was opened in 1910 by Otto Richard Goring is still rooted in British tradition (think Noël Coward singing ‘Mad Dogs and Englishmen’ while the operator puts you through). It’s also still beloved of the Royal family (the only hotel to be granted a Royal Warrant) and as comfortable as ever (“I’d much prefer to stay at the Goring; I don’t have a bathroom to myself at Buckingham Palace,” sighed the Crown Prince of Norway in 1937). This summer, typical of its very British and timeless sense of fun, you may find Teddy the Shetland pony trotting about as you take afternoon tea in the huge, secret garden (020 7396 9000; thegoring.com). Read the full review here.

From

£ 617 per night

Check availability

Rates provided by Booking.com

the goring london timeless hotels classic grande dame UK travel staycations summer trip holiday 2022 - Nick Rochowski Photography/Nick Rochowski Photography

Hambleton Hall, Rutland

Tim and Stefa Hart, the dedicated owners of this luxurious country house hotel, first welcomed guests in 1980. The core team of six, including general manager and housekeeper, have notched up 150 years of service between them. Contented but never complacent, it offers no more than sophisticated yet deeply comfortable classic English interiors; the brilliant, locally sourced cooking of chef Aaron Patterson (the hotel has held a Michelin star for a record 40 unbroken years) and a joyous wine list curated by revered sommelier Dominique Baduel. There’s a swimming pool, tennis court and formal gardens that take your breath away.

Hambleton Hall (01572 756991; hambletonhall.com) offers doubles from £295, including breakfast. Read the full review here.

Howtown Hotel, Cumbria

Set back from the shores of Ullswater and set back in time, Howtown has been in the same family for more than 120 years and Jacqui Baldry, latterly with her son David, has been in charge for 60 of those. Warmly lit, red carpeted corridors lined by watercolours lead to 12 rooms, spacious and neat, with wonderful views, a bar of Imperial Leather soap, plentiful hot water and large towels. At 7pm a gong sounds for dinner in the duck egg-blue dining room, gleaming with silver cutlery. At 8am: tea and biscuits brought to your room. Sound regimented? This is the warmest, kindest hotel in the world.

Howtown Hotel (01784 86514; howtown-hotel.co.uk) offers doubles from £300, including dinner and breakfast. Read the full review here.

The Blakeney Hotel, Norfolk

The grande dame of North Norfolk opened in 1922 with superb marsh and creek views from front-facing rooms making this one of the best-located seaside hotels along this part of the coast. Public rooms are smartly contemporary in soothing shades of greens, creams and dove greys. An eclectic collection of antique prints (maps, plants, birds) sourced by owner, Emma Stannard, embellish the hallways. On a rainy day when the Norfolk beaches have less appeal, squashy sofas and blazing fire in the Boat Room lounge create a cosy retreat. Although a no-surprises, traditional place with a loyal following, it benefits from friendly, long-serving staff and a hands-on owner with a sharp eye for detail.

The Blakeney Hotel (01263 740 797, blakeney-hotel.co.uk) offers doubles from £190, including breakfast from £190. Read the full review here.

Gleneagles, Perthshire

The ultimate railway hotel (it still has its own station, with a direct train each day to and from King’s Cross) here is a country house, built in 1924 in the style of a palace, set amid stunning scenery and existing now, as it did then, to provide golf, country pursuits, glamour and entertainment. An instant fixture on the social calendar, along with yachting at Cowes, rowing at Henley and racing at Deauville, Gleneagles still displays today all its original dazzle. Nowhere is its atmosphere more keenly felt than in the beautiful pillared and panelled Strathearn Room, where silver trolleys whisk about and the past and present meld into one (0800 704 705; Gleneagles.com). Read the full review here.

From

£ 405 per night

Check availability

Rates provided by Booking.com

Strathearn restaurant Gleneagles timeless hotels classic grande dame UK travel staycations summer trip holiday 2022

This article is kept updated with the latest information. Additional contributions by Sophie Butler

Tell us about your favourite timeless hotel in the comments below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.