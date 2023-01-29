Unanswered questions from videos of Tyre Nichols' arrest

Robin Levinson-King - BBC News
·5 min read

Everyone who has seen the footage of Tyre Nichols' fatal encounter with five Memphis police officers has come to the same conclusion: something went horribly wrong that night.

Lawyers for his family said the officers acted like a "pack of wolves" and beat him "like a human pinata".

Police Chief Cerelyn Davis, who is the first black woman to serve in the role, told the BBC she was shocked. "Something happened that we can't explain," she said.

The videos prompted the authorities to fire the five officers earlier this week, and then to charge them with offences including second-degree murder.

On Friday evening, the videos were released to the public. The footage did show the harrowing events that led to Mr Nichols' death, but many questions still remain.

Why did police pull him over?

While the four videos contain over an hour of footage total, capturing multiple angles taken from police body cameras and a pole-mounted surveillance camera, one crucial element is missing: how did all this begin?

His family has said that Mr Nichols, an avid photographer, was out driving so he could take pictures of the sunset.

Officers initially said Mr Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving, but police on Friday said there is no evidence to substantiate that claim.

The footage released only begins after police confront him at an intersection at 8:24pm local time - police say the initial traffic stop was not filmed but we don't know why.

He is immediately dragged out of the car and thrown to the ground by officers with guns drawn.

"I didn't do anything!" Mr Nichols says early on, and he complies with the officers' instructions.

An officer shouts: "Put your hands behind your back before I break your [expletive]."

"You guys are really doing a lot right now," Mr Nichols says to the officers. "I'm just trying to go home."

Later in the video, we hear an officer telling other officers who have arrived at the scene that Mr Nichols swerved and almost hit his police vehicle, but we see no evidence of this.

Another officer claims he thinks Mr Nichols may be "on something," which implies they believed he may have been using drugs. There is no known evidence that this was the case, and later in the video, officers say they did not find anything in his car.

Why were the officers so aggressive?

From the get-go, the officers are very hostile, cursing at Mr Nichols and telling him to lie on the ground or they will tase him.

In the videos, Mr Nichols is initially compliant, if confused, by the officers' hostility. He lies down on the ground as instructed, as they attempt to handcuff him.

But when one of them tries to tase him, he breaks free and tries to run, at which point police pepper spray him.

How he broke free, and why police were so aggressive in the first place, is not clear.

"It was incomprehensible, from beginning to end," Greg Donaldson, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, told the BBC.

"From the car stop, the state of agitation of the police when they pulled the car over, to the pursuit, to the lack of training and lack of strategy in containing and subduing the person they had stopped."

Why did they continue to assault him?

Mr Donaldson says the video seems to show that police anger grows "as their incompetence seems to be more revealed".

Spraying his eyes with water after feeling the effects of the pepper spray himself, one of the officers says they should "stomp" him when they catch him.

That is exactly what they do in the videos that captured the second encounter which began at 8:32pm. For several minutes, police punched and kicked him, in the body and the head, while Mr Nichols cried for his mother. One officer is seen wandering away, breathing heavily. Almost a minute later, he returns to the scene, pulls out his extendable baton and strikes Mr Nichols repeatedly.

None of the officers try to stop him, or another who is seen punching Mr Nichols in the head at least five times.

"This incident just ran out of control," Mr Donaldson says.

Why did no one help him?

It is evident from the footage that Mr Nichols is in distress after the beating. He writhes on the ground before being slumped up against a car, unable to properly sit up himself.

Still from footage of Tyre Nichols brutal encounter with police
Footage of Mr Nichols' fatal encounter with Memphis police

"The worst part of it was was the lack of humanity after the incident," Mr Donaldson says.

The officers "stood around like its as just an afternoon on the street," he says, while leaving Mr Nichols "laying there on the ground like a piece of garbage".

There are more officers on the scene than bodycams released, and we do not know if there is additional footage.

Medics arrive to examine Mr Nichols at 8:41pm. Twenty minutes later a stretcher comes into view in the video and then an ambulance arrives. We don't know how long it is before Mr Nichols is taken to hospital.

What is the cause of his death?

Although it is clear Mr Nichols was severely beaten, we still do not know what actually caused his death in hospital three days later.

In the video, we do see police kick him in the head twice, and there is blood visible around his face.

Attorneys for his family have said that an independent autopsy found that he suffered "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating," but the full report has not been made public.

With additional reporting by Bernd Debusmann, Barbara Plett Usher and Nada Tawfik

Latest Stories

  • Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies at 73

    NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of the seminal proto-punk band Television who influenced many bands while playing at ultra-cool downtown New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads, has died. He was 73. He died Saturday in New York City, surrounded by close friends after a brief illness, said Cara Hutchison from the Lede Company, a public relations firm. “Tom Verlaine has passed over to the beyond that his guitar playing always hinted at.

  • Fully clothed bathing burglar found in Seattle bathroom

    SEATTLE (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water. A woman returned to her home Friday night to find a window smashed and an unknown man inside the house, according to the Seattle Police Department. She remained outside the home and called police. Upon their arrival, officers instructed anyone inside to come out. When they got no reply, they went in to search the

  • Black Americans struggle with 'triggering' Tyre Nichols video

    Experts say video of the violent arrest may be particularly difficult for people of colour to watch.

  • Memphis Police Department says it will 'permanently deactivate' the SCORPION unit whose officers beat Tyre Nichols

    The department had already put the unit under investigation and said the decision was made after listening to Tyre Nichols' family and others.

  • Trump opens 2024 run, says he's 'more committed' than ever

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid with a stop Saturday in New Hampshire before heading to South Carolina, appearances in early-voting states marking the first campaign events since announcing his latest run more than two months ago. “We’re starting. We're starting right here as a candidate for president," he told party leaders at the New Hampshire GOP’s annual meeting before a late afternoon stop in Columbia to introduce his South Carolina le

  • Tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia triggers search

    PERTH, Australia (AP) — Authorities in Western Australia were searching for a tiny but potentially deadly radioactive capsule that got lost while being transported on a truck from a mine to a depot in the city of Perth, officials said Saturday. Emergency services said they were hampered by a lack of equipment and have called on the Commonwealth and other states to provide assistance. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has deployed teams with handheld radiation detection devices and me

  • Memphis beating video puts spotlight on first police account

    Newly released video shows Memphis police officers battering motorist Tyre Nichols with punches and kicks and also using pepper spray and a baton, with Nichols howling in pain as he tried to shield the blows. Yet initially, in a statement posted on social media the day after the incident, Memphis police used vague language to describe the attack and said nothing to suggest the officers had acted with the callousness and violence captured by the video clips made public late Friday. It's the lates

  • 'Cloud of dishonor': Memphis Police SCORPION unit disbanded after Tyre Nichols' death

    Memphis police disbanded the SCORPION unit Saturday. The officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death were members of the specialized Memphis Police unit.

  • When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing

    The five police officers are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim in police-involved shootings is far more important.

  • Video of officers beating man released after all five charged with his murder

    Video showing five Memphis officers beating a black man was made public on Friday, one day after they were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. The footage shows Mr Nichols being held down, struck by the black officers and screaming for his mother as the police savagely beat the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes. **Video contains graphic images.**

  • Storm that caused the president to declare 7 counties federal disaster areas

    The storm claimed the lives of 29 people and 20 animals.

  • Video released of brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols: More protests planned, SCORPION unit permanently deactivated

    The city of Memphis on Friday released over an hour of footage of the brutal traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols.

  • Punched, kicked and tasered: Timeline of violent arrest of Tyre Nichols

    Tyre Nichols was punched, kicked and tasered, beaten with a baton and had pepper spray used on him during a violent arrest by police in Memphis, video footage shows. Police initially said Mr Nichols had been stopped for reckless driving and that a "confrontation" occurred in an effort to detain him. This is the first sight of Mr Nichols' car, already stopped at a junction where two officers order him to get out of his vehicle.

  • What was the SCORPION unit, the now-deactivated police task force at the center of Tyre Nichols’ death?

    The controversial Memphis Police Department unit at the center of Tyre Nichols' death earlier this month has been deactivated. The SCORPION unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, has been "permanently" deactivated, the Memphis Police Department announced on Saturday, a day after city officials released footage of the fatal confrontation between Nichols and former members assigned to the unit. The decision came after Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis met with other members of the unit, who agreed with the deactivation, according to a statement from the department.

  • Trump says beating of Nichols 'never should have happened'

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said the footage of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is “horrible” and that the attack “never should have happened.” “I thought it was terrible. He was in such trouble. He was just being pummeled. Now that should never have happened," Trump said in an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, a day after authorities released footage of the attack on the 29-year-old Black man after a traffic s

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Lightning beat Kings 5-2 for 12th straight home win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win. Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three in a row overall. Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. The Lightning surpassed the franchise mark of 11 straight home wins set in 2019-20 and defeated the Kings for t

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak with 3-2 victory in OT

    EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni