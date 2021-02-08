Unanswered questions remain for council on Magliocca matter

·5 min read

It's been more than a year since concerns were first raised about Coun. Joe Magliocca's travel expenses.

But his refusal to explain the situation and an ongoing police investigation mean some questions remain unanswered.

A forensic audit ordered by city council last year concluded that Magliocca improperly claimed expenses for business hospitality meetings he allegedly had with other people. In several cases, the audit couldn't find some of his guests or others who said they didn't actually eat or drink with him.

As a result, council voted to impose four sanctions.

It wrote a letter of reprimand to him, requested he write a public letter of apology, take training on proper city procedures and barred him from submitting any business travel expenses until the end of the current council term.

The reprimand letter was issued last September. The councillor, who represents Ward Two in northwest Calgary, has not written a public apology letter.

The city confirms Magliocca did take the required training last November. And, business travel by any council member remains a rare event during the pandemic, rendering that sanction a non-issue.

Magliocca did voluntarily repay more than $6,200 to the city. He even produced receipts as proof the city did get the money.

No comment, no explanation

But to this day, Magliocca has refused to comment on the problems with his travel claims, how this happened or offer any explanation for why he submitted claims for meals and drinks he bought for people who weren't actually at the same table.

The audit report was handed to the Calgary Police Service for investigation. It in turn referred the matter to the RCMP. There's no word on the status of that investigation.

In October 2020, council voted to have Magliocca reimburse the city $2,700 for air travel seat upgrades that he booked without approval. Following that vote, Magliocca issued a statement indicating that he would repay that amount. However, he will not confirm to CBC News if that has actually happened and the city refuses to comment.

Council has no power to impose sanctions

Some members of council say it's a frustrating situation. But they concede it's one that they literally can do nothing about.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi refused to comment on the current state of matters relating to Magliocca.

However, last September he was asked about the possible repercussions of Magliocca ignoring council's sanctions and his refusal to comment on the situation.

"There are none," said Nenshi at the time. "We do not have the ability to actually impose these sanctions."

The provincial government does have the power to remove a local elected official from office but the UCP government has signalled it has no interest in pursuing this matter.

"We basically gave the most extreme sanctions we have to give," said Nenshi. Magliocca's refusal to apologize hasn't sat well with most other council members. One indication of that came last October during council's annual organizational meeting. That's when the committee assignments and other duties for council members are decided for the year ahead.

It was proposed on the way into the meeting that Magliocca be deputy mayor for February. It's just a designation of which council member in a given month will stand in to represent the mayor if he's unavailable.

But after closed door conversations, council voted to not include Magliocca at all on the deputy mayor roster for 2021.

The move came a month after Nenshi said that council could theoretically impose more sanctions against the councillor but he questioned the point of doing so.

"It could be [revisited] but I don't know what you would do about it. Because then he could just ignore it again if that were his view," said Nenshi.

Magliocca is the second member of this council to ignore some or all sanctions imposed for breaching council's code of conduct.

An investigation by former integrity commission Sal LoVecchio in May 2020 determined Coun. Jeromy Farkas breached the code of conduct for a social media post about a council vote which never occurred.

LoVecchio recommended Farkas apologize for providing misleading information to the public. Council accepted that finding and requested the apology. But Farkas refused to comply.

Political scientist Duane Bratt said both situations show there are problems with the system for dealing with breaches of the code of conduct.

On one hand, he said you don't really want a situation where council members are disciplining each other unnecessarily.

But he doesn't like the idea of handing that power to someone outside of council like the integrity commissioner. "The question is: is fixing the flaw worse than the flaw itself?" said Bratt.

He called a situation like Magliocca's somewhat rare.

"If this was occurring on a regular basis, by multiple councillors over multiple years, then I do think you need to solve something," said Bratt. "But we're dealing with one councillor on a very small dollar amount."

Given the province's decision to not get involved, Bratt said it seems Magliocca has gone through the public 'naming and shaming' of the process and decided to act like nothing has happened.

Magliocca continues to attend council meetings.

Re-election?

Like Nenshi, Bratt said Magliocca's future lies both in his own hands and possibly that of voters in Ward 2.

Magliocca hasn't revealed whether he intends to run for re-election in this fall's municipal election. But if he does, Bratt said voters can pick someone else or decide to keep Magliocca to office.

Another potential future way to deal with politicians who break the rules is recall legislation.

The province doesn't appear to be heading in that direction by making changes to the Municipal Government Act or the Local Authorities Election Act.

Bratt pointed out even trying to bring in recall only raises a host of other questions.

The most obvious one is: how many voters would be needed to trigger a recall?

"There would [need to] be red lines about how quickly you could do it after an election. Could you do it in the year before an election?"

Magliocca's refusal to acknowledge the controversy won't be found on his website.

Ten monthly columns he's posted there over the past year don't include any mentions of the situation nor any apology.

Latest Stories

  • Andy Reid timeouts, disastrous Chiefs pass interference set up big Antonio Brown TD before halftime

    Chiefs mistakes opened the door for a big Bucs halftime lead.

  • Chiefs WRs drop 2 highlight-reel throws from Mahomes in stunning Super Bowl loss

    Patrick Mahomes wasn't great on Sunday. But his receivers repeatedly failed him in critical moments.

  • Tyrann Mathieu decided to get in Tom Brady's face right after Brady threw a touchdown

    Tom Brady might have gotten under Tyrann Mathieu's skin.

  • Super Bowl ads: Grading the best, worst commercials at the Big Game

    We're grading every one of the Super Bowl commercials as they happen, from the best of the best to the ones you're sorry you watched. Join us!

  • Patrick Mahomes starts Super Bowl loss with second-worst first quarter of his career

    Tampa Bay's defense dominated early on Sunday.

  • Super Bowl betting: CBS cut away before Bruce Arians' Gatorade shower, sending bettors into a tizzy

    Bettors of the famous Gatorade prop were in suspense.

  • Child hurt in crash involving Chiefs' Britt Reid remains in critical condition; GoFundMe page details injuries

    According to a GoFundMe page, the child “suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash.”

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Mike Hoffman is about to pop off

    Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.

  • Best of Super Bowl LV halftime show

    This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will star recording artist The Weeknd. Check out the top images from this year’s big performance.

  • Breaking down 'bubble' players for Team Canada's Olympic roster

    We have a good idea of who will lead Canada's roster at the Olympics in Beijing, but who will fill out the bottom of the roster? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie debate.

  • Kevin Durant had close contact with Nets employee, will quarantine for 7 days

    Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.

  • Pandemic forces 2nd cancellation of women's world curling championship

    The event, scheduled to take place from March 19-28 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, was not supported by the Swiss Local Health Authority. The World Curling Federation made the news official by sending out a press release early Monday. In the release, the international governing sport body said it was informed that due to the current pandemic situation and concerns around the spread of new variants, permission to host an international sporting event would not be granted. "Our staff and the local organizers had worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of all our athletes, officials, staff and volunteers working at the event," World Curling Federation President Kate Caithness said. "We are extremely disappointed that the athletes who have worked so hard to compete for a World Championship title will not have that opportunity for the second year in a row due to the cancellation of the event." This is now the second time the women's world championship has been cancelled. Last March, in the early days of the pandemic the championship, scheduled for Prince George, B.C., was cancelled. Curlers from around the world had already flown to the British Columbia — the event was shut down just days before the competition was meant to begin. This cancellation has even more significance now with the Beijing Olympics looming. With less than a year to go until the 2022 Winter Games, there is now a full scramble to either try and reschedule the women's world championship for another venue or the World Curling Federation says it may add another event in the future to try and qualify nations. "We will be evaluating all the options available to us in order to complete the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games women's team qualification process and do everything we can to ensure that it's carried out on the ice in competition," Caithness said. Canada needs top-6 finish to qualify for Beijing As of now, Canada needs a top-6 performance at the women's world curling championship to qualify for Beijing 2022. The WCF says it is now talking to all stakeholders about next steps to complete the Olympic qualification process. It says discussions will take place with local organizers in Schaffhausen to hold future international competitions in the future. At this point the men's world championship, scheduled for early April in the Calgary curling bubble, is still set to go ahead as planned. There are also plans to host the mixed doubles world championship later in April in a location yet to be named. The women's world championship cancellation comes less than two weeks before the start of the Scotties in the Calgary bubble. Eighteen of the top women's teams from across Canada will be living in a bubble-type setting at Canada Olympic Park to compete in the national championship, beginning Feb. 19. The Brier is set to take place in the Calgary bubble beginning March 5-14. That leads into the mixed doubles national championship in mid-March, followed by the men's world championship beginning April 2.

  • JaVale McGee on his career, the evolution of the big man and producing for Justin Bieber

    JaVale McGee chats about his NBA career and how he's kept up with the changing role of the big man in the NBA.

  • Analysis: Credit or blame Brady for all things Super Bowl

    Credit Tom Brady. Or blame him. When it comes to the Super Bowl's most successful performer, it all depends upon your perspective. Credit the quarterback, now 43, for his dominance of America's most popular sporting event like no one before him. Blame him for making the collection of NFL championships rings seem too routine. Credit Brady as the overwhelming reason for New England's pro football dynasty. Blame him for perhaps destroying any chance the Patriots reach such lofty heights again anytime soon simply by leaving. Credit him for his arm, his savvy, his leadership and, of utmost importance in guiding the Buccaneers to this season's league title, his persuasiveness. Or maybe it's simply his aura that made old buddy Rob Gronkowski, stud running back Leonard Fournette and troubled wideout Antonio Brown want to play in Tampa. And blame Tom Brady for ruining so many Super Bowl parties for those who simply can't find a way to root for a guy who has more championships than the likes of Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky and Derek Jeter. “He is the greatest football player to ever play. I can tell my kids I played with that man,’’ said running back Leonard Fournette, who was released by lowly Jacksonville this season and headed across Florida and won a championship. Credit Brady. Brady was not the best quarterback in the NFL this season — except when he needed to be. He even threw three picks in the NFC title game at Lambeau Field. At 43, his skills have diminished. No, not the way Peyton Manning's did at the end of his Hall of Fame career. Not even close to that. Still, this is not the vintage Brady who was so responsible for those nine Super Bowl trips and six victories in New England. So blame Brady for getting old. Except, well, even at four decades and three years, he remains a dominating force simply because of his will to win and his ability to transmit that to everyone within his realm. “The team had a lot of confidence,” he noted. Credit Brady. “We came together at the right time," he said. Credit Brady. “I think we knew this was going to happen tonight, didn’t we? We ended up playing our best game of the year,” he said. In doing so, particularly with a defence that bewildered Patrick Mahomes — only the likely successor to Brady at the top of the NFL quarterbacking summit — the Bucs smashed a whole lot of hopeful expectations nationwide. America could have used a Super Bowl classic, something similar to the 2018 game when the Eagles and their Philly Special beat Brady and the Patriots. Still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that somehow the NFL played through with little disruption, a Brady-Mahomes touchdown free-for-all would have been entertaining. Soothing. A bit cathartic, too. Sorry, but 31-9 doesn't work. Guess you can blame Brady for that, as well. We can play the credit/blame game for as long as Brady has played, which is more than two decades in the pros. Or for as long as he might stick around; he claims he could still be behind centre at age 45. What must be recognized is that whether you root for or against the winningest NFL player ever, he needs to be admired. Admired for his fortitude. His reliability. His mastery of his craft. And perhaps most of all, his longevity. When Jordan hung up his sneakers for good, he wasn't anywhere close to the championship machine Brady is. Same for Gretzky, the man who knew where the puck was headed before the puck did. Even Tiger Woods, who won the Masters at the same age Brady now is, has become a shell of the fearsome performer fans like to remember. Not Brady. And he'll be back for more in the 2021 season. “Yeah,” Brady said, “we’re coming back.” No blame for that, just credit. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Barry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • Florida Panthers off to 2nd-best start in franchise history

    SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers start every season with the same vow, to get off to a strong start and not take an early hit in the standings. And this year, it happened. The Panthers lost to Detroit 4-1 on Sunday, notable because it was the first time in nine games this season in which Florida didn’t get at least a point in the standings. Florida’s 6-1-2 start through nine games is the second-best in franchise history, topped only by the 6-0-3 record to open the 1996-97 season. “We've been consistent in most games," Florida coach Joel Quenneville said. “Whether ahead or behind, tie games, we seem to play the same way and don't change the approach and stick with it." Starting well doesn’t guarantee Florida anything. Starting poorly, however, has pretty much snuffed out some Panthers seasons before they even started. The five Florida teams that went to the playoffs — 1995-96, 1996-97, 1999-2000, 2011-12 and 2015-16 — averaged 12 standings points through the season’s first nine games. Last season’s team, which made the qualifying round that preceded the playoffs, had 11 points through nine games. The 18 Florida teams that mustered no more than nine points in the standings at this point in the season combined to play zero playoff games. So, it’s a start. “I feel like we had a great start to the season," said Florida's Alex Wennberg, who had the goal in Sunday's loss. “Obviously, this is not the result we wanted, but we can’t bury our heads too much in this one. Right now, it’s a different schedule where you’re playing them again and I feel like that’s a great opportunity to get back at it.” Florida plays the Red Wings again at home on Tuesday. There have been plenty of good signs: Jonathan Huberdeau had a five-point game last week, he and Aleksander Barkov have a combined 23 points so far, new Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe has six goals already after having nine last season with Tampa Bay, and goalie Chris Driedger — off to a much better start than Sergei Bobrovsky — has a 1.97 goals-against average and .937 save percentage. “Driegs is really good,” Huberdeau said. “When he’s in net, I think we just feel calm in front of him.” Florida’s run of points in eight consecutive games also matched the sixth-longest such streak in franchise history. Past Florida teams have had three nine-game point streaks, the 1996-97 team had a 12-game streak to open that season, and the record was a 13-game run by the 2015-16 Panthers. There’s obviously a long way to go, but the Panthers finally have the start they wanted. “A lot of good, positive things, starting off here in the right fashion," Quenneville said. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • On a bum foot with a patchwork O-line, Super Bowl LV was Patrick Mahomes' worst loss as a pro

    Not everything was Mahomes' fault, however, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pressured the Chiefs into a nightmare at Raymond James Stadium.

  • Tom Brady, Bucs smashed belief that NFL 'Dream Team' concept can't pay off in immediate Super Bowl

    All that matters is that the gamble worked in the first-year window. Even the Denver Broncos couldn’t say that after signing Peyton Manning in 2012

  • Chiefs' Chris Jones sounds off on Super Bowl LV officiating

    Kansas City's defense finished Super Bowl LV with eleven penalties for 120 yards.

  • Buccaneers' Devin White, Lavonte David on shutting down the Chiefs' high-octane offense

    Tampa Bay's defense caused two turnovers in the Super Bowl LV win over Kansas City, holding the Chiefs to 107 total rushing yards.

  • Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi complains to Gisele Bundchen about Super Bowl refs

    Some members of the Mahomes family took Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers better than others.