A year of unanswered questions about the deaths of Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier

When Ted Gaudet drives along Amirault Street in Dieppe, he looks at the squat off-white bungalow with pointed front windows and wonders — what happened?

It will be one year ago on Monday that the bodies of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and his wife, Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were found inside the house they owned for decades.

Police would later say the Saulniers were killed — victims of homicide.

"There was a lot of concern about what the circumstances were and was there any other threats within the neighbourhood," Gaudet, a Dieppe councillor, said in an interview earlier this month.

Police say they don't believe the deaths were random.

Gaudet's safety concerns were somewhat eased by the implication from police that the killings were targeted, but unanswered questions remain.

"Most people are now, I guess, concerned about the fact that they haven't found the people who have done this, they wonder as to where the investigation is, if they have leads," Gaudet said.

View photos Fair Haven Funeral Home More

RCMP have said little over the last year.

"The New Brunswick major crime unit is continuing to investigate the double homicide of 78-year-old Bernard Saulnier and 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier," Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP, said in an interview this week, echoing statements RCMP have issued over the past year.

Rose-Marie remembered as generous, kind

Paulette Thériault, a Moncton city councillor, remains shocked by the couple's deaths. She said she became friends with Rose-Marie after meeting her in the '90s through Rose-Marie's work as a nutritionist, herbalist and naturotherapist at a health food store.

"She was extremely generous," Thériault said. "She just knew how to make you feel not only welcomed, but made you feel as if you were very, very important to her."

Rose-Marie was born in Memramcook East but lived most of her life in Dieppe and had a degree in nursing, her obituary said. She also held a bachelor degree in applied science in nutrition and owned Natural Choice Health Centre.

"None of us know how much time we have left on this Earth," Rose-Marie Saulnier's obituary said. "What is left in the end are your actions, the memories you leave behind and how you made people feel. 'Big Mama' always saw the best in people.

"She has touched a lot of lives throughout the years."

Thériault recalled Rose-Marie's store would be busy, but she'd always make time to talk. Thériault would leave the shop knowing all about Rose-Marie's holidays, what she liked to eat and other parts of her life.

Thériault remembers Bernard Saulnier being at Sequoia Dieppe, where Rose-Marie worked for her final five years, after he retired.

"He was one of those gentlemen that would say, 'Oh, I tried that green stuff on the shelf, it's really good.' He had a sense of humour and a very nice person."

View photos Rose-Marie Saulnier/Facebook More

Story continues