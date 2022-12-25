'Unacceptable': Via Rail cancels all major Christmas Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal routes after storm strands passengers, derails trains

Hundreds of people have been trapped on Via Rail trains after a winter storm ripped through southern Ontario, Quebec

A travel alert on Via Rail's site now claims all trains between Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal are cancelled for December 25.

Via Rail issues alert on website of Christmas cancellation

Earlier in the day, Canada's transport minister Omar Alghabra expressed disappointment in the rail system, calling the delays 'unacceptable.' Hundreds of Via Rail passengers travelling between Ontario and Quebec shared stories were stranded on numerous trains between Friday evening into Saturday following the ferocious winter storm.

The current situation with @VIA_Rail is unacceptable and we are in contact with them to resolve all issues safely and efficiently. The unprecedented weather has caused delays in our transportation system and the safety of passengers and crew is our top priority. — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) December 24, 2022

Via Rail issued a statement saying nine trains running between Quebec City and Windsor, Ont. were trapped.

One of those locomotives, Train 55, was struck by a fallen tree which forced it to completely halt. After more than 17 hours, passengers had to be rescued by emergency responders who helped them onto another train.

Via Rail added that seven more trains were cancelled altogether on Saturday morning.

"From power outages to trees on the tracks and even a tree falling on a locomotive, conditions make it impossible to move some of our trains," Via Rail said in a statement. "Our first priority is the safety of our passengers and, although stopped, our trains are able to keep passengers warm and safe while on board."

Several passengers took to social media to express their outrage, with passengers on one train — Train 54 — noting they were been stuck on-board without food or water for 20 hours.

Thank god people come together in times of need. We are supporting and comforting each other, getting each other food. Zero help or communication from @VIA_Rail. Still charging us for food after 20+ hours on a train. Can’t wait for this lawsuit. — meaghan wray (@mggghn) December 24, 2022

This is a Crown corp and a simple refund is not enough — Olivia Rania Bowden (@OliviaBowden__) December 24, 2022

The only thing stopping this via rail train from moving is there is no one on the train who can legally drive the train ??? They have to wait I cannotttt — Olivia Rania Bowden (@OliviaBowden__) December 24, 2022

Hour 20 on Via Rail train 54 pic.twitter.com/KXHoArJBxH — Adam Feibel (@adamfeibel) December 24, 2022

Can I take a moment to shout-out the staff of train #54? They've kept us updated almost hourly, and have been so, so kind. At least in my car.



Still mad at @VIA_Rail management though — Christine Gruenbauer (@cgruenbauer) December 24, 2022

An update. Im on Train 48, attached now to train 54. I haven’t been on the train quite as long yet, but we’re close. We left union at 10pm. https://t.co/WAaYc9OThg — Austin Lamarche (@Austin91) December 24, 2022

The culprit that has kept #viarail #train55 stuck since last night.



17 hours on the train. Made some new friends. Slept on the floor. Booked and then cancelled a hotel room. It's a Christmas Eve to remember. pic.twitter.com/inoZCkCg3y — Lucy Ellis (@lucilleellis) December 24, 2022

Cobourg police and paramedics have finally reached the train to de-escalate the situation. Much calmer atmosphere as we await the rescue train. 18 hours and counting. @VIA_Rail — Chantalle Clarkin (@ChantalleLC) December 24, 2022

Speaking to Ukrainian-Canadian freelance reporter @JaneLytv who has been stuck on a train from Toronto to Ottawa for 15 hours. Trees fell on the train that was on the track before hers blocking movement. So many things have gone wrong she can only laugh pic.twitter.com/wcPn7FuaH7 — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) December 24, 2022

The nice thing about being stuck for hours on a train without updates from @VIA_Rail is that reporters stuck on other trains along the route have pieced the situation together anyway. Hell of a snowmageddon travel experience. Never woken up on a train going backwards before. — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) December 24, 2022

"Throughout the night, our efforts have been focused on keeping our customers as comfortable as possible in the current circumstances and on bringing them to their final destinations as quickly and as safely as possible, while making every effort to find alternative solutions to reach the trains that are immobilized," Via Rail said.

"We are continuing to work with our teams and the infrastructure owner to either get those trains moving as quickly as possible, or bring them to their final destination with new equipment."

While some passengers have been rescued from their trains, others remain on-board waiting to reach their destinations.

The situation comes after a fierce storm put a damper on holiday plans for many Canadians, as Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for most of the country.

Amid the storm, dozens of flights were cancelled at major airports in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. Hundreds of thousands of people were also left without power in eastern Canada. The Ontario Provincial Police also noted that hundreds of collisions occurred across the province following the storm.