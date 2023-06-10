'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski found dead in US prison cell

Ted Kaczynski - John Youngbear/AP

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, the convicted terrorist known as the Unabomber, was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday morning.

Kaczynski, 81, had been moved out of a maximum security prison in Colorado in 2021 to a medical facility in North Carolina owing to poor health.

Kristie Breshears, a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons, said Kaczynski was found unresponsive in his cell early on Saturday morning.

He was pronounced dead around 8am. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Branded the “Unabomber” by the FBI, he ran a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others between 1978 and 1995.

At the time it was the nation’s longest, costliest manhunt.

Following his conviction, Kaczynski was sentenced in 1998 to four life sentences, plus 30 years for a campaign of terror that set universities nationwide on edge.

A Harvard-educated mathematician, he created deadly homemade bombs from a dingy shack in the Montana wilderness.

In a 35,000-word manifesto, he claimed modern society and technology was leading to a sense of powerlessness and alienation.

It led to his capture and he later admitted to committing 16 bombings.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

