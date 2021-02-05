Unable to drive through Manitoba, Northwest Angle residents build ice road to U.S.

·2 min read

A new ice road that connects the Northwest Angle to the rest of Minnesota via Lake of the Woods has become a lifeline for resort owners whose businesses have been crushed by international travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A product of a centuries-old mapping mistake, the Northwest Angle is the northernmost point of the contiguous United States. Its residents can only visit their American neighbours if they travel by boat or float plane or drive through Manitoba.

Since last spring, business owners in the community of approximately 100 have watched tourism revenue plummet.

The geographic oddity has not been exempt from Ottawa’s non-essential international travel restrictions; community members are only allowed to travel through Manitoba for grocery and health-care trips.

“This is a story of hard-working business owners who woke up one day and were caught between two countries in a pandemic,” said Joe Henry, executive director of Lake of the Woods Tourism, during a phone call from mainland Minnesota Thursday.

Henry said U.S. officials have unsuccessfully lobbied their Canadian counterparts to make a travel exception for the detached territory so residents and tourists can travel the 80-kilometre stretch of road to the Manitoba-Minnesota border.

In the summer, shuttle boats took American tourists back and forth on Lake of the Woods, but business owners grew increasingly anxious as the pandemic wore on while the lucrative ice-fishing and snowmobiling season approached.

“Our winter season brings in, typically, as much tourism as our open-water season,” Henry said.

Concerned business owners started meeting on evening video-conference calls to draw up a plan. They decided to pitch in to create a guest ice road, which would cost upwards of US$30,000 to build and thousands more to maintain.

The first day of operations on the 50-kilometre ice road, which ends at Springsteel Resort in Warroad, Minn., was Jan. 18. The speed limit is 40 km/h.

Depending on a tourist’s destination, a round-trip costs between US$120 and US$145 per vehicle.

“It keeps them fighting another day. (Resorts) are operating on 30 to 60 per cent revenue for winter,” Henry said, adding he’s uncertain what will happen when winter’s over.

He said the community has many practical ideas on how to safely allow for travel on the Manitoba stretch between the Northwest Angle and the border, such as exploring a pilot car or the use of GPS devices, but it needs the Canadian government’s approval.

Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press

