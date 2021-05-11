‘Unabashedly Racist’ NYPD Cop Boasted of Terrorizing Black People: Feds

Pilar Melendez
·5 min read
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty

Three New York City Police officers, including an “unabashedly racist” cop who retired last year, were arrested on Tuesday over a smorgasbord of allegedly corrupt schemes, from stealing car crash victims’ info to funneling damaged cars to a tow trucking business.

Officers Heather Busch, 34, and Robert Hassett, 36, were indicted on five counts of using interstate facilities to commit bribery and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Travel Act after allegedly participating in the bribery scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.

Robert Smith, a 44-year-old who allegedly started the scheme in 2016, was hit with the same charges, plus additional charges of attempting to transport at least one kilogram of heroin, and possessing a firearm during the commission of that crime.

Prosecutors allege that, during his tenure as a cop, Smith participated in several criminal schemes, including “robberies and shakedowns...of individuals and businesses for bribe payments.”

Wife: I ‘Snapped’ and Killed Estranged Hubby’s New Girlfriend After She Hit Me

“Bro, I robbed everyone,” Smith allegedly said in one text message to another person, according to a detention memo obtained by The Daily Beast. In another text after his retirement in March 2020, Smith allegedly told an associate he “would brandish his firearm in front of Black individuals to terrorize them,” prosecutors said.

“Bro I point my gun out the window now at [N-word] and watch their reaction and drive way. Hilarious,” he allegedly wrote.

According to the Civilian Complaint Review Board records, 31 complaints dating back to 2002 were filed against Smith while he was an officer. Only a 2011 complaint about offensive language about gender was ever substantiated against him.

“Behavior like the type alleged today is a disgrace. It erodes public trust in law enforcement and tarnishes the reputations of the many thousands of officers who honorably serve our communities on a daily basis,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney said in a Tuesday statement. “Nobody is above the law, and we will not tolerate illegal behavior, especially among the ranks of sworn law enforcement officers.”

Prosecutors allege that from September 2016, Smith and Hassett would respond to car crashes and make sure the wreckage went to a specific automobile repair business in exchange for kickbacks.

The scheme violated the NYPD’s Directed Accident Response Program, which requires officers to choose from a variety of licensed tow trucking companies in the area of a crash to encourage equal financial opportunity. In exchange, the cops got “thousands of dollars in cash bribes” from an unnamed individual.

It’s unclear how much Smith and Hassett made in total but the indictment says Smith made $4,000 just by steering four cars to the specific tow company between Nov. 2019 and Jan. 2020. Before Smith retired in 2020, he handed the reins to Hassett, prosecutors said, adding that they discussed recruiting Busch, who agreed to join in March.

Busch steered at least six damaged cars to the towing business and received $5,000 in bribes, the indictment states.

Just before retiring, however, Smith and Hassett began to steal names and information on crash victims from NYPD databases for the unnamed person. Prosecutors allege they knew the person was selling the information to a physical therapy business and personal injury lawyers to obtain customers.

Over three months, the pair stole the information of more than 100 crash victims of recent automobile accidents” in exchange for $7,000, the indictment states.

Prosecutors detailed other alleged schemes Smith participated in after leaving the force. In January 2020, Smith expressed interest to the same unnamed individual in transporting “illegal narcotics in exchange for payment,” the indictment says. Smith even said he “could carry a firearm and his retired NYPD identification while he was transporting the drugs,” prosecutors state.

“In July 2020, Smith met with an individual in Brooklyn and accepted a bag containing what Smith understood to be a kilogram of heroin. Smith then transported the bag to a location in Queens where he delivered it to another individual,” prosecutors said. “Smith received a payment of approximately $1,200 in cash for his participation in the scheme.”

All three, who were officers for the 105th Precinct in Queens, are expected in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors are asking for a significant bond for Busch and Hassett.

In the detection memo arguing for Smith to be “permanently detained pending trial,” prosecutors argued he is a clear danger to the community and was a “corrupt NYPD officer” who once wrote to a colleague: “I want to see mass nypd suicide and deaths. Those fake bitches.”

The memo says that Smith had threatened to harm people if “he came to believe they were assisting federal law enforcement authorities,” including one instance where he said he would “get” the unnamed person involved in the schemes if he learned he was “wearing a wire.”

Prosecutors noted that Smith referred to himself in a text message as “one of the most corrupt cops in the 105,” referring to the 105th Precinct. In another message to a fellow NYPD officer, Smith described himself as a “perp that got away,” the memo states.

Black Bike Riders: ‘Central Park Karen’ Falsely Accused Us of ‘Beating’ Her

Smith also displayed “unabashedly racist and hate-filled language in his communications” obtained by federal authorities, the detention memo states. The messages had “numerous references to the Ku Klux Klan, including one—just after his retirement—in which he wrote, ‘Now the real [S]mith will shine. I even shaved my head. Klan.’”

Busch’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Lawyers for Smith and Hassett declined to provide a statement.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast on Tuesday that Hassett and Busch have been “suspended without pay.” The spokesperson referred to a statement by Commissioner Dermot F. Shea that said the department has “zero tolerance” for “corruption of any kind.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Manchester City wins fifth Premier League title behind Pep Guardiola's reinvention

    Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.

  • Medina Spirit will compete in Preakness Stakes, Derby win still in doubt

    Medina Spirit will run in the Preakness Stakes despite a positive test for a regulated substance at the Kentucky Derby.

  • Alex Rodriguez's group reportedly hasn't closed Timberwolves deal yet

    Alex Rodriguez's group had 30 days to exclusively negotiate for the Timberwolves.

  • Bob Baffert admits he treated Medina Spirit with ointment that contained betamethasone

    Baffert tried to blame Media Spirit's positive test on 'cancel culture,' and now he owes 'cancel culture' an apology.

  • Bradley Beal again responds to Kent Bazemore: 'Don't bring my injury into it'

    "Keep it hoops," Bradley Beal told Yahoo Sports when asked to elaborate on his takedown of Kent Bazemore.

  • Todd Frazier gets into ugly spat with media member after being DFA'd: 'Go grab another hot dog'

    Todd Frazier felt the need to respond to some harsh criticism.

  • Toronto Rock returning to Hamilton, where they started back in 1998

    The NLL team announced Tuesday it has reached a five-year agreement to relocate from Scotiabank Arena to Hamilton’s First Ontario Centre, starting in 2021-22.

  • Record-setting Hawaii QB Colt Brennan dies at age 37

    Colt Brennan set records as the quarterback at the University of Hawaii from 2005 to 2007 before going on to a brief NFL career.

  • Rob Gronkowski hasn't talked to Bill Belichick since trade, but says 'the relationship is fine'

    Despite not talking since his April 2020 trade to the Bucs, Gronk is pretty sure he and Belichick are totally fine.

  • The Pistons are pulling off possibly one of the all-time great tank jobs in NBA history

    We’re not saying anyone should vote general manager Troy Weaver as executive of the year for fielding a team that could post a .278 winning percentage, but this isn’t easy to pull off.

  • Report: Raptors to begin contract talks with Masai Ujiri after season ends

    The Raptors are expected to begin contract negotiations next week with their most important free agent.

  • Kids flood Tim Stutzle's yard with caps after his crowdless first NHL hat trick

    With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.

  • Blackhawks announcer apologizes after making on-air reference to suicide

    Pat Foley said that if he had "been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head" during Chicago's game with Dallas on Monday.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Athletics have approval to seek relocation with Oakland ballpark plans in limbo

    The Athletics say they are committed to Oakland, but will look for stadiums in different cities.

  • German soccer boss Keller offers to resign after Nazi remark

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer federation president Fritz Keller has signaled he will resign following criticism for comparing a colleague to a Nazi-era judge. The federation said Tuesday that Keller expressed “that he is ready in principle ... to leave office” on May 17. Keller compared federation vice-president Rainer Koch to Nazi-era judge Roland Freisler at a federation meeting on April 23. That prompted state and regional officials to express a vote of no confidence in Keller's leadership. Freisler, a participant in the Wannsee Conference of 1942, was one of the Nazis responsible for the organization of the Holocaust. He became president of the People’s Court, where he issued around 2,600 death sentences to opponents of the Nazi regime. Koch, who is a judge at a court in Munich, and another vice-president, Peter Peters, will be joint interim presidents for a transitional period. The federation also said that secretary general Friedrich Curtius would leave. He had earlier been involved in power struggles within the federation, including with Keller. Keller took over the federation presidency in 2019 as a reformer after years of financial scandals. Keller’s predecessor, Reinhard Grindel, resigned after accepting a luxury watch amid allegations of undeclared earnings and general discontent with his leadership. Former federation presidents Wolfgang Niersbach and Theo Zwanziger were both forced out amid allegations of corruption concerning Germany’s 2006 World Cup bid. Germany is due to host the European Championship in 2024. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Cubs place OF Marisnick on IL with right hamstring injury

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cubs placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa. Marisnick is dealing with a right hamstring strain. He got hurt in the first inning of Sunday's 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old Marisnick is hitting .264 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 27 games in his first season with Chicago. He agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract in February. Wieck is beginning his second stint with Chicago this season. The left-hander worked a scoreless inning at Milwaukee on April 12. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • The 7 best items hiding in Nike's rare up to 50% off spring sale

    The Swoosh is taking extra savings off the prices of tops, bottoms, shoes, accessories and more until Wednesday night.

  • United hands City the EPL title by losing 2-1 to Leicester

    MANCHESTER England (AP) — Manchester United handed the Premier League title to fierce rival Manchester City on Tuesday by losing 2-1 to Leicester, which ignited its bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League. United needed to avoid defeat at Old Trafford to delay City’s title celebrations for at least two more days, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to field a weakened lineup amid a congested fixture schedule proved costly. Leicester took full advantage and Çağlar Söyüncü’s 66th-minute winner lifted the team above Chelsea into third, eight points above fifth-place West Ham in the race for a top-four finish. City holds an unassailable 10-point lead over second-place United with three games remaining for each team. It has won the league for the third time in four seasons — and seventh time in total. Liverpool and West Ham, the teams fighting with Leicester for an automatic Champions League qualifying spot, would have been unhappy to see their rival get an easier ride at Old Trafford owing to Solskjaer’s team selection that saw stars like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba start on the bench. Fifth-place West Ham must win its final three games and hope Leicester slips up in its remaining matches, against Chelsea and Tottenham. Liverpool, in sixth place, might have a better shot as the deposed champion has four games left. If Liverpool wins all of them, Leicester would likely need to pick up four points against Chelsea and Tottenham. United has come from behind to win on 10 occasions in the league this season but its backups couldn’t make it 11. Luke Thomas volleyed into the top corner for his first Premier League goal to put Leicester in front, only for Mason Greenwood to show great footwork before finding the bottom corner for the equalizer five minutes later. Söyüncü’s winner came off a header from Marc Albrighton’s corner, leaving Leicester in sight of a second season in the Champions League — after 2016-17 when it represented England as the Premier League's unlikely titleholder. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press