Una Stubbs, ‘Sherlock,’ ‘EastEnders’ Actor Dead at 84

Una Stubbs, beloved actor of television shows like “Sherlock,” “Worzel Gummidge,” “Till Death Us Do Part” and “EastEnders,” has died aged 84.

She died at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by her family, her agent said. She had been ill for a few months, the agent told BBC News.

Stubbs debuted with TV show “Rush Hour” in 1958. Her last major role was playing Sherlock Holmes’ landlady Mrs Hudson in BBC series “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

“Very sad news. A brilliant actress who became a stalwart of our screens for many decades. My thoughts go out to her family and friends,” said U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

