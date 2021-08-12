Una Stubbs dead: Sherlock and EastEnders actress dies at 84

The TV sensation rocketed to fame in the 1960s and enjoyed a high-flying career in the entertainment industry (pictured in Sherlock) (BBC/Hartswood Films/Robert Viglasky)

TV and film actress Una Stubbs has died aged 84 after an illness.

The TV sensation rocketed to fame in the 1960s and enjoyed a high-flying career in the entertainment industry.

Her agent confirmed the former Eastenders star died at her home in Edinburgh.

Her family were with her when she died.

As the news was revealed, her agent told the BBC the actress had been ill for some months.

Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall greets Stubbs (Getty Images)

Stubbs first become well-loved for her appearance in 1963 movie Sir Cliff Richard’s Summer Holiday.

First the TV star started out as a dancer before landing acting parts in the showbiz world.

She made her mark on the entertainment industry over the years.

More recently, she starred as Sherlock Holmes’ landlady Mrs Hudson in the TV series Sherlock (BBC/Hartswood Films/Todd Antony)

Stubbs was well known for her TV roles in shows including Worzel Gummidge and Till Death Us Do Part.

More recently, she starred as Sherlock Holmes’ landlady Mrs Hudson in the TV series Sherlock.

Stubbs was well known for her TV roles in shows including Worzel Gummidge and Till Death Us Do Part (Getty Images)

Social media was awash with tributes for the late actress.

Read More

Covid-19 case rates rise in almost all age group and regions across England

Grouse shooting underway on Glorious Twelfth as land management debate continues

Sherlock star Una Stubbs dies aged 84