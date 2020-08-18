Una Healy says she was at 'rock bottom' after Ben Foden split

Una Healy and Ben Foden attend the launch party for Hastens Appaloosa & The Marwari Beds at the Hastens Chelsea Showroom on September 19, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Una Healy has described how she’s looking forward to the future after her divorce from Ben Foden left her at “rock bottom”.

The Saturdays member and the rugby union player parted ways in 2018 after Foden, 35, admitted to being unfaithful to his wife

Speaking on podcast Sippin' The Tea, Healy, 38, addressed how she was able to work towards moving on, saying: "It's time. It's hard and it's horrible, but it just takes a bit of time really - that's what I'd say to anyone."

Read more: Ben Foden wants Una Healy to forgive him

The mother-of-two went on to add that life experience had now given her "so much to write about" when it came to music.

"But I wanna be a bit more positive and excited about my future, rather than being sad about my past," she explained. "You have to go right down to come right back up. And there's only one way you can go when you're at right rock bottom and that's up.

View photos Una Healy, Ben Foden and their children Aoife Belle Foden and Tadhg John Foden attend Barclaycard presents British Summer Time at Hyde Park on July 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) More

"And I was at rock bottom for a while, and I've come up. I'm on the way up now."

The singer has also recently returned to her native Ireland after feeling "lonely" living in the UK in lockdown with her two young children.

She and her ex husband married in 2012 and had two children, Aoife, eight, and Tadhg, five, before their 2018 split.

Foden went on to marry US citizen Jackie Belanoff-Smith in 2019 after just two weeks of "dating seriously".

Announcing their marriage on Instagram last year, he wrote: "People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married.

Read more: Rochelle Humes opens up on childhood racist abuse

"But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?"

They welcomed their first child together in March this year, a daughter named Farrah.