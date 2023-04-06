Una Healy ‘embarrassed’ about David Haye ‘throuple’ as he reportedly gets new girlfriend to take her place

Una Healy is said to be ‘embarrassed’ about David Haye ‘throuple’ (@davidhaye)

Una Healy is said to be “embarrassed” one month after distancing herself from David Haye and his girlfriend Siân Osborne.

The former The Saturdays singer, 41, was reportedly involved in a three-way relationship or ‘throuple’ with boxer Haye, 42, and model Osborne, 30, at the start of the year, but decided to cut ties at the end of February – and wiped all traces of them from her social media.

Haye and Osborne are now believed to be in a relationship with personal trainer Mica Jova, while Healy regrets “going public” in the first place.

A source told OK! that the Higher hit-maker feels “embarrassed about the whole thing”, despite “leaving at the right time”.

“David and Siân have already found another woman and she does regret going public at first,” the insider dished.

Una Healy pictured with David Haye and Siân Osborne (@davidhaye)

“She had to cut the tie and doesn’t want anything to do with them now. David is on some other path himself, he’s enjoying life at the moment. It’s all about his ego and lavish lifestyle,” the source added.

Healy is now said to be concentrating on her family including children Aoife Belle, 11, and eight-year-old Tadhg John, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Foden. She is also preparing to release new music.