UN and Yemen rebels agree to transfer oil from Yemen tanker

EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations and Yemen’s Houthi rebels have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at resolving the environmental threat posed by a tanker carrying more than 1 million barrels of crude oil that has been moored off the coast of the war-torn Arab nation since the 1980s, the U.N. said Monday.

The FSO Safer tanker’s long-term presence in the Red Sea has raised fears of a massive oil spill or explosion that could cause an environmental catastrophe. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. mission in Yemen “confirmed that the risk of imminent catastrophe is very real indeed, as we have been saying here for quite some time.”

Under the MOU, a short-term solution would transfer the oil from the Safer to another ship, along with a longer-term solution, he said.

But the MOU, dated March 5, makes clear the proposal’s implementation is contingent on mobilizing donor funds.

Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital and much of the country’s north, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States and the United Arab Emirates, to try to restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power.

The MOU was signed by David Gressly, the U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, and Ibrahim Al-Seraji, chairman of the committee overseeing the agreement established by the Houthi authorities in Sanaa, as well as Abdullah Mohamed Fahem & Co.

It states that the United Nations will “make all efforts to mobilize the necessary funds” and that all signatories acknowledge that the authorities in Sanaa “bear no financial obligations” for the project. But it says the Houthi authorities “are committed to providing all facilities for the success of the project.”

The MOU states that a temporary tanker may be required to transfer the cargo from the FSO Safer and that the United Nations will provide the temporary vessel which will remain near the Safer tanker.

In the longer term, it says “the United Nations is committed to providing and supplying a replacement equivalent to the FSO Safer suitable for export with a target of 18 months.”

The Safer tanker is a Japanese-made vessel built in the 1970s and sold to the Yemeni government in the 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels of export oil pumped from fields in Marib, a province in eastern Yemen that is currently a battlefield. The ship is 360 meters (1,181 feet) long with 34 storage tanks.

The Houthis control Yemen’s western Red Sea ports, including Ras Issa, just 6 kilometers (about 4 miles) from where the Safer is moored, and the U.N. has been negotiating with the rebel group for years to try to get experts on the tanker to examine it.

Internal documents obtained by The Associated Press in June 2020 showed that seawater had entered the engine compartment of the tanker, causing damage to the pipes and increasing the risk of sinking. According to the AP report, experts said maintenance was no longer possible because the damage to the ship was irreversible.

Dujarric said Gressly reported that the U.N. is finalizing an operational plan for moving ahead with the proposal.

In what he called “another positive step,” Dujarric said Yemen’s ambassador to the Netherlands joined a U.N. mission to the key port city of Hodeida and the Ras Issa terminal to discuss the proposal with local authorities.

“The Netherlands is an important stakeholder in this U.N.-coordinated proposal,” Dujarric said, expressing appreciation for the country's leadership role in trying to get donors and their technological expertise ”of all things maritime and salvage.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • 'No one quit trying': N.W.T. students hit the hills to train with Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill

    As high school students in Fort Simpson headed to the ski hill this past week, a line of snowboards was waiting for them in the snow. Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill was waiting for them, too. There was a thrill in the air, said Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Regional High School teacher Kristen Morrison, as the youth prepared to train with Gill. Boots and helmets sat in bins by the boards while tea boiled over a fire nearby. "The part that stood out most to me is that no one quit trying," Morrison said in an

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • He's 6. She's 80. Generations apart, these pen pals connect over their love of hockey and music

    As soon as Carter Nobrega, 6, gets on the phone with 80-year-old Marilyn McNamara, he tells her about how he won a prize in math class earlier that day. "Is that right? Well, that's super," McNamara says, a smile in her voice. The two are not related; they've become pen pals over the past year. Last April, their church in Trenton, Ont., encouraged young members of the community to write letters to older members of the congregation. Nobrega wrote to McNamara, who was so tickled by his letter, she