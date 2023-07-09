UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war'

Conflict-torn Sudan is on the brink of a "full-scale civil war" that could destabilise the entire region, the United Nations warned this Sunday, after an air strike on a residential area killed around two dozen civilians.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the air strike in Omdurman, which reportedly killed at least 22 people and wounded dozens, his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Guterres "remains deeply concerned that the ongoing war between the armed forces has pushed Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war," Haq said, "potentially destabilising the entire region."

He also said: "There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing."

Nearly three million people have been uprooted by Sudan's fighting, among them almost 700,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries according to the International Organization for Migration.

Unstoppable fighting

The Sudan Ministry of Health reported "22 dead and a large number of wounded among the civilians" from the strike on Khartoum's sister city Omdurman, in the district of Dar al-Salam, which means "House of Peace" in Arabic.

After nearly three months of war between Sudan's rival generals, the air strike is the latest incident to provoke outrage.

Around 3,000 people have been killed in the conflict, survivors have reported a wave of sexual violence and witnesses have spoken of ethnically targeted killings.

The violence displaced almost 3 million within the country.



