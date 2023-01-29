UN urges Nicola Sturgeon to use ‘common sense’ when jailing violent sex offenders

Sturgeon - Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

A UN expert on torture has piled pressure on Nicola Sturgeon to stop violent transgender sex criminals being jailed in women’s prisons, asking: “Where is the common sense?”

Dr Alice Edwards, a UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, said female inmates “have a right to be protected from violent sex offenders” and “clearer guidelines are needed”.

Scottish Prison Service (SPS) guidance states that trans criminals should be sent to a prison that matches the self-identified gender they were living in prior to their conviction.

However, the Tories have pointed to powers held by SNP ministers to block them from being sent to female jails or remove them if they are already there.

Ms Edwards hit out at the current procedures as she responded on social media to the disclosure that a decision was made to house one of Scotland’s most violent prisoners in a women’s jail.

Tiffany Scott who, when known as Andrew Burns, stalked a 13-year-old girl, has a string of convictions for assaults, vandalism and making false allegations against prison officers. It is understood Scott is not undergoing treatment and has not medically transitioned.

Andrew Burns - Central Scotland News Agency

The case emerged after Ms Sturgeon was forced to announce a U-turn over a decision to send Isla Bryson to Cornton Vale women’s prison last week after the 31-year-old was convicted of two rapes.

Ms Sturgeon said last week that “as a general principle” rapists should not be housed in women’s prisons. However, she raised the prospect of exceptions being made and gave no guarantee about trans criminals convicted of other sexual offences.

Dr Edwards was appointed as a special rapporteur on torture and inhuman punishment by the UN Human Rights Council last summer and is the first woman to hold the role.

Among her most renowned work is her legal argument, which is now accepted as a global doctrine, that rape and sexual violence are forms of torture and persecution.

Story continues

Tweeting in response to the Tiffany Scott case, she wrote: “#Scotland: Female prisoners have a right to be protected from violent sex offenders no matter how they identify. Where is the common sense? Clearer guidelines are needed.”

JK Rowling responded:

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment has something to say to @NicolaSturgeon about locking women in with convicted rapists and other male-bodied sex offenders. https://t.co/wbcHdx41Ia — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 29, 2023

Pauline McNeill, Scottish Labour’s justice spokesman said she would be asking for an urgent question at Holyrood demanding that Scott’s transfer be blocked and calling for a “policy review”.

Ash Regan, a former SNP minister who resigned in protest at Ms Sturgeon's gender reforms, said: “We need a new system where no male prisoners are allocated to the women’s prison estate. Everyone’s rights and safety must be protected.”

Meanwhile, a woman locked up with violent trans inmates has accused the Scottish Government of “serving up women to predators on a rainbow platter”.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Amanda Benson, 41, said she had a contraceptive coil fitted in prison because she was so terrified of being raped by “incredibly violent men” with whom she was forced to share a shower block.

The mother-of-four said: “My whole time in prison on constant high alert, my nerves were frazzled with fear.

“I honestly can’t believe that Nicola Sturgeon could be so stupid as not to understand the clear problems with the policies she is pursuing on trans rights.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.