UN Special Envoy Michael R. Bloomberg and COP28 Presidency Announce Partnership To Tackle Climate Change Ahead of UN Climate Change Conference

Bloomberg
·6 min read

Originally posted on bloomberg.com

Partnership will work to ensure first-ever global delegation of mayors at the World Leaders Summit and include local climate priorities and contributions in the COP28 program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Michael R. Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions and founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, joined COP28 UAE President-Designate Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber to announce a new partnership to bolster meaningful climate action from cities, businesses, financial institutions, and civil society at and ahead of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).

COP28 will be a milestone moment as the world comes together to deliver the Global Stocktake - the first-ever comprehensive assessment of national contributions and progress against the goals of the Paris Agreement, including keeping global temperatures below 1.5 degrees.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President- Designate said, "What the world needs at COP28 is not just a Conference of the Parties, but a Conference of all Parties. Governments alone cannot act at anywhere near the scale we need. We need everyone to join forces now - from our universities and cities to civil society organizations and nature groups, as well as every single sector of industry. The COP28 Presidency's partnership with Michael R. Bloomberg will help mobilize all parts of global society to make COP28 the turning point we need for global climate progress."

"Not long ago, national governments were the only ones at the table in global climate talks - but cities and local communities, states and regions, and businesses and investors have increasingly led the way in cutting emissions," said Michael R. Bloomberg. "The more we do to support and empower them, the more we can quicken the pace of progress, and that's exactly what Bloomberg Philanthropies has been working to do. Thanks to the leadership they've shown, these groups will have a formal role in this year's COP for the first time, which can mark a historic turning point in the global fight against climate change. Bloomberg Philanthropies is glad to be joining Dr Al Jaber and the UAE to seize the moment, help all of these groups take bold action in the months ahead, and set the stage for a successful conference."

Building on an unmatched global track record of supporting city climate action, mobilizing climate finance from the private sector, and tackling the world's toughest emissions challenges, Bloomberg's commitment will focus on galvanizing climate action across three main tracks at COP28, both in the lead up to and on the ground in Dubai:

  • Catalyzing cities, states, and subnational action: In partnership with the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy, America Is All In, and the Under2 Coalition, Bloomberg will support local leaders - including mayors, governors, and CEOs - to take ambitious climate action and demonstrate climate leadership; mobilize financing for urban climate projects; showcase scalable climate solutions; and strengthen collaboration at the local, national, and regional levels to accelerate climate action implementation around the world.

  • Supporting the COP28 Energy Transition action agenda: Further to the recent announcement by Dr. Al Jaber, the partnership will aim to drive transformation within the energy sector, advancing stronger climate actions from carbon-intensive industries that help put them on net-zero pathways.

  • Increasing clean energy development and capital mobilization: Through its partnerships with the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ); the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); and Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), Bloomberg will promote favorable policy environments through data, research, and advocacy; strengthen project preparation facilities; and create blended finance vehicles to unlock private-sector funding.

Earlier, Dr. Sultan and Michael R Bloomberg convened mayors and city leaders from around the world to highlight the critical importance of cities in the fight against climate change and to discuss pathways for subnational climate leadership at COP28 in the UAE.

This new commitment deepens Mike Bloomberg's longstanding dedication to the UN's climate agenda and aims to help deliver on UN Secretary-General António Guterres' call for transformative and decisive action ahead of this year's COP in Dubai. As part of the partnership, Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg L.P. will host events and foster cross-sector dialogues to bolster global contributions from subnational actors - including cities, financial institutions, businesses and civil society - and ensure they are better integrated within global climate discussions. Bloomberg will also provide a series of tools, data and resources to subnational actors to support the global, whole-economy transition and the scaling up of clean energy investment.

Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies will also collaborate with organizations and programs in the UAE on cultural and community-focused engagements that will inspire local climate action, engage young people, and create a lasting legacy for COP28 in the Middle East.

Bloomberg and COP

Globally recognized for his work to fight climate change and accelerate the energy transition, Mike Bloomberg has long been dedicated to strengthening climate capacity across the UN and promoting climate ambition and solutions at previous COPs. To date, Mike's commitment to strengthen and support the UN's climate agenda has included filling the funding gap created when the Trump Administration revoked federal financial support, publishing annual assessments of U.S. subnational action to reduce emissions consistent with the Paris Agreement, and bringing together influential change-makers and leaders from across government, business, finance, technology, media, and the arts to help accelerate the clean energy transition, inspire local climate action, mobilize climate finance, and protect the ocean. To date, Mike has invested over $1.5 billion on climate and environmental issues.

About Bloomberg on Climate

Led by Michael R. Bloomberg, a global climate champion and Special Envoy to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Ambition and Solutions, Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg L.P. are tackling the climate crisis from every angle. Bloomberg Philanthropies is at the forefront of U.S. and global efforts to fight climate change and protect the environment, bringing together mayors and other government and business leaders, grassroots partners, and environmental advocates across a key array of issues. These philanthropic efforts are accelerating the transition from coal to clean energy, improving air quality and public health, advancing city and local climate action, protecting and preserving ocean ecosystems, and helping unlock billions of dollars in sustainable finance. At the same time, Bloomberg L.P. is providing the global financial community with data-driven insights, news, and analysis to help integrate an ESG lens across the investment process. As a company, Bloomberg L.P. is also leading by example, including committing to 100% renewable energy by 2025 and taking action in the communities where its employees live and work. And through Bloomberg's stewardship of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, Bloomberg is using the power of the capital markets to address climate change and support the transition to a net-zero economy.

About Bloomberg Philanthropies

Bloomberg Philanthropies invests in 700 cities and 150 countries around the world to ensure better, longer lives for the greatest number of people. The organization focuses on five key areas for creating lasting change: the Arts, Education, Environment, Government Innovation, and Public Health. Bloomberg Philanthropies encompasses all of Michael R. Bloomberg's giving, including his foundation, corporate, and personal philanthropy as well as Bloomberg Associates, a pro bono consultancy that works in cities around the world. In 2022, Bloomberg Philanthropies distributed $1.7 billion. For more information, please visit bloomberg.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media contact: daphne@bloomberg.org

About Bloomberg LP

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

Media contact: oomalley2@bloomberg.net

COP28 UAE

  • COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

  • As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake - a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.

  • The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a "leave no one behind" approach to inclusive climate action.

For all media enquiries and requests for interviews, please contact comms@climateenvoy.gov.ae

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bloomberg on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bloomberg
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bloomberg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bloomberg



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743140/UN-Special-Envoy-Michael-R-Bloomberg-and-COP28-Presidency-Announce-Partnership-To-Tackle-Climate-Change-Ahead-of-UN-Climate-Change-Conference

Latest Stories

  • Man checks yard to see alligator biting dog’s head. He pulled out gun, Florida cops say

    “Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.”

  • Endangered lion is feared dead, then reappears with a surprise in Senegal, video shows

    The lioness disappeared from GPS tracking, then trail cameras showed why.

  • Province gives go-ahead for new gold and silver mine in central B.C.

    The B.C. government has approved a construction and operation permit for a 44-square-kilometre gold and silver mine in the province's central Interior. The mine, located 112 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof, B.C., will be operated by Vancouver-based Artemis Gold and is expected to create 450 jobs per year, along with over 800 more per year during its construction and expansion phases, the province said. The announcement comes three years after the province signed an economic and community deve

  • Scientists discover how to make electricity ‘out of thin air’

    Huc enzyme means ‘sky is quite literally the limit for using it to produce clean energy,’ researchers say

  • Snow fills in across southern Ontario, expect a slow drive home

    Drivers across southern Ontario are being urged to plan for changing road conditions Friday, as widespread snow pushes across the region and slows commute times.

  • Snowfall warnings issued as Ontarians prepare March break travels

    A round of snow arriving on Friday may hamper March break travel plans across southern Ontario.

  • Another snowstorm is headed for the GTA: Here's what to expect

    The official start of spring may be just 10 days away, but another winter storm is forecast to bring more snow to the GTA on Friday. Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for the whole region. In Toronto, between four and eight centimetres are expected to fall. Forecasted amounts are slightly higher west of the city, with between 10 and 15 centimetres expected in Peel and Halton. Snowfall in Toronto is likely to start sometime around noon, Environment Canada says, and continue well in

  • Red tide brings 3.5 tons of dead fish to Bradenton beaches. What to expect this weekend

    Here’s the latest on red tide conditions in Southwest Florida and Manatee County.

  • UEA scientists watch killer whales hunt in the Antarctic

    They witness a rarely-seen moment while carrying out research on the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

  • This Distant Star May Hold the Secret to Water—and Life—on Earth

    ESO/L. CalçadaWithout water, life on Earth as we know would be impossible. Organic molecules wouldn’t have been able to form into living, reproducing bacteria, which would have never evolved later on into more complex systems like fish and humans. We’d also never have had the privilege of living in a world where pole dancing has made its way into VR (seriously).But how did Earth get its water? That’s been the mystery scientists have spent more than a century trying to crack. We know that water i

  • California lowering dam water levels, warns of flood threat as storm hits

    As yet another series of storms were forecast to hit California, state and federal officials outlined their preparations for flood control Thursday.

  • Baby Elephant Born at Dallas Zoo

    The Dallas Zoo in Texas released its first images on Wednesday, March 8, of a baby male elephant that was born at the zoo on Sunday, February 26.The footage released by the Dallas Zoo shows the infant African elephant bonding with its mother and rolling around on grass.The elephant weighed 290-pounds at the time of its birth, said zoo officials. Its name would be announced the following week, they added. Credit: The Dallas Zoo via Storyful

  • What will Miami look like with more sea rise? This high-tech car helps us picture it

    “We know the images are more powerful than any map we can make, or any graphic we can show you.”

  • Federal environment minister says Alberta silence over oilsands spill 'worrisome'

    Alberta's nine-month silence over two releases of toxic oilsands tailings water is "worrisome," says federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. "It is very worrisome that for over half a year, the Alberta regulator did not communicate with (Environment Canada), nor did they communicate with the Indigenous nations," Guilbeault said Thursday in Ottawa. Alberta has an agreement with Ottawa that all such events must be reported promptly to the federal department, which has enforcement responsib

  • Japan's Nissan slashing EV costs, cuts rare materials use

    Japanese automaker Nissan is revving up its electrification shift and slashing costs by using the same components across models and reducing use of expensive rare materials. Nissan Motor Co. presented its “X-in-1” development strategy Thursday, in which the X stands for various powertrain parts such as an electric motor and inverter that can be used across models. The company said development and manufacturing costs will be reduced by 30% in 2026 compared to 2019 levels.

  • Polar bear warnings issued for parts of northern Newfoundland and southern Labrador

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Polar bear warnings have been issued to residents of southern Labrador and the Great Northern Peninsula at the northern tip of Newfoundland. Wildlife officials say migrating bears have been spotted near Port Hope Simpson, St. Lewis and Black Tickle in Labrador and near St. Anthony on the island of Newfoundland. The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture issued a statement today saying conservation officers are monitoring these areas. The huge carnivores are typicall

  • UK weather: Police blame motorists for M62 gridlock as drivers stranded by snow for 10 hours

    Police have blamed motorists for the chaos on the M62 after heavy snow left drivers stranded for ten hours, with mountain rescue teams drafted in.

  • China condemns Japanese plan to release Fukushima water

    China on Friday condemned a Japanese plan to release treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, demanding that Tokyo first receive the approval of neighboring countries. China has made similar complaints on a regular basis in the past, but has not said how it would respond if Japan goes ahead with the planned release. China, which Japan invaded in the first half of the last century, has been a constant critic of Tokyo and its security alliance with the U.S., with the ruling Communist Party frequently invoking historical wrongs to rally domestic support and seek to undermine Japan’s global standing.

  • Gas up by nearly 8 cents in N.L. in weekly price adjustment

    The cost of all types of fuel increased in Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday in the Public Utilities Board's scheduled weekly adjustment. The price of gas increased by 7.6 cents per litre, while the cost of diesel is up by 5.7 cents per litre. Furnace oil increased by 0.4 cents per litre. Stove oil increased by 4.81 cents on the island and by 4.96 cents in Labrador. Propane also increased by 0.7 cents per litre. The cost of regular gas on the island ranges from $1.70 per litre on the Avalon

  • Satellite Images Show Powerful Winter Storm Approaching US West Coast

    A satellite captured images of a large winter storm system swirling over much of the US west coast on Thursday, March 9, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA), which released an animation based on the images.The video shows the storm’s movements over March 9, said CIRA, which operates in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).“The next west coast system is taking shape. California is set to receive heavy, flooding rain and huge amounts of snow.” CIRA said. Credit: CIRA/NOAA via Storyful