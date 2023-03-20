The UN’s ‘scientific’ climate report is nothing more than confected hysteria

IPCC - Ramon van Flymen/Shutterstock

We are a minute from midnight. The clock is ticking. Time is running out, and we have only a few more years left to rescue the planet.

As the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was released on Monday, the cliches just about wrote themselves. We were treated to the usual confected hysteria, the calls for more and more government action, and even higher state spending, all designed to meet a target that is more or less arbitrary.

Here’s the problem, however. Few would disagree that climate change needs to be taken seriously, that carbon emissions should be dramatically reduced, and that pollution needs to be addressed. But the IPCC has been riven by splits, and plagued by delays that make HS2 look like a model of efficiency. Even worse, net zero is turning into an ideology, and one that, like most rigid belief systems, will waste resources on an epic scale while failing to even achieve its original goal.

With just the slightest of nudges, free markets and commercially-driven innovation are more than capable of delivering dramatic reductions in carbon emissions. And they could do it a lot more quickly and cheaply, and with far greater popular consent, than the top-down, state-led solutions pushed by the IPCC and its supporters.

It may not have contained anything very new, but the latest report from the IPCC did at least provide an excuse for reheating all the stale arguments about climate change. A synthesis of all the latest evidence, run under the umbrella of the United Nations, it updated all the science on global warming.

Right on cue, we were treated to yet more alarming headlines and news reports designed to build support for yet more state intervention and even higher spending. You could imagine it mandating that all journeys under 20 miles be taken by foot or bike, and that all thermostats where the dial could go above 20C be banned.

The trouble is, the IPCC is not quite the expert or impartial body it is portrayed as, nor are its findings always impeccably “scientific”. It turns out that the report was delayed by several months following a “strike” by some of the support staff, while there were long disputes between the different authors about its final verdict. “It’s a total s***show, but everyone acts as if everything is fine”, one of the authors of this latest IPCC report told Politico. An intergovernmental committee made up of experts is not the best way to set policy? Who could have possibly guessed?

In reality, there are two big problems with the IPCC’s work, and indeed with the wider drive towards net zero. The first is that it is driven by grand-standing politicians, committees and global bureaucrats. There is constant pressure to ramp up the alarmism, to double down on hysteria, and to fix every problem with targets and more state spending.

The second is that, because it is driven by politicians, officials and lobbyists, it consistently under-estimates the ability of free markets and private industry to deliver solutions, and to do so far more efficiently and effectively than any global committee ever could.

We are making remarkable progress to cleaner, more efficient energy production, and to reducing carbon emissions and pollution levels. The costs of solar and wind power have dropped dramatically, making it as efficient as oil and gas, and the huge amount of innovation in batteries may soon make it possible to store that energy at minimal cost.

The range of electric vehicles is rising all the time, and entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk are pushing to make them affordable as well. If we permitted gene-editing, we could transform the way crops are grown, and food transported, making it far more climate friendly. The list goes on and on.

And yet none of that is acknowledged in the latest IPCC report. The real threat to sensible action on climate change right now is not that governments are moving too slowly. It is that they are making bad decisions, choosing the wrong technologies, wasting too much money, and creating a backlash among the people who will be forced to pay for it all.

We can see that quite clearly in the UK. There is a revolt against the ULEZ zones in London that will make it virtually impossible for anyone in the suburbs to get around. Sales of new electric cars have gone into reverse because the charging infrastructure is not in place to keep them all running.

No one is taking up the generous subsidies on heat pumps to replace gas boilers because they are too expensive to install, while the green levies demanded to pay for it are adding to what is already a cost of living crisis.

We can see it in other countries as well. In France, it was punitive taxes on diesel that sparked the “gilets jaunes” protests. In Germany, the far-right Alternative for Deutschland party has overtaken the Greens in the latest polls in part because of public anger over the compulsory switch to heat pumps (even though more modern, better-insulated German homes are far more suited to pumps than British ones are). And in the Netherlands, a famer’s protest party has been rising in the polls fuelled by anger over clampdowns on emissions.

In each case it is the same story. Top-down, centrally planned targets are imposing hugely expensive solutions on people that increasingly can’t afford them. The latest IPCC report will get plenty of coverage. It will be held up as a reason why we should do more, “invest” more, and put in place more rules, targets and restrictions. None of it is necessary.

With a few tax breaks for greener technologies, which most countries have already introduced, the market will quickly respond with plenty of new products, and people will adopt them because they are cheaper and better. And, as an added bonus, it might leave a self-appointed “Intergovernmental Panel” out of a job.