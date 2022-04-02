UN says Ukraine's civilian deaths are being underestimated and the true number may never be known

·6 min read
Volunteers and soldiers collect bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces at the destroyed bridge in Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine. (Associated Press/Efrem Lukatsky - image credit)
Volunteers and soldiers collect bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces at the destroyed bridge in Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine. (Associated Press/Efrem Lukatsky - image credit)

The United Nations warns that the civilian casualty statistics it publishes daily don't capture the full impact of the war in Ukraine — while military experts say the number of Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian forces likely won't be known until years after the conflict ends.

Experts say the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is providing the most accurate daily statistics on Ukraine's civilian casualties. But the OHCHR itself says it may be greatly underestimating the real casualty rate.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," it said.

Since the invasion on Feb. 24, the OHCHR has confirmed that 1,232 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 1,935 have been injured. Of the civilians killed, the UN said it has confirmed that 250 were men, 176 were women, 18 were girls and 36 were boys. Another 58 children and 694 adults have also been confirmed dead by the UN, but the agency has been unable to determine their sex.

Experts say that civilian authorities in wartime — unlike militaries — typically lack the resources and time to count civilian casualties accurately.

Howard Coombs, an assistant professor at the Royal Military College of Canada, said that modern militaries need detailed battle damage assessments to shape targeting plans, evaluate ongoing operations and provide direction to troops.

"You have systems and calculations that are standardized and can be used to get the most accuracy, because if you don't have accurate information you can't shape your operations properly and you don't know if you're having success," Coombs told CBC News.

"It's a very different thing on the civilian side. There is no calculating, in a systemic fashion, like there is when counting military damage."

Complete count of civilian dead unlikely, says UN

Coombs said that coming up with an accurate count of Ukrainian civilian deaths could "take years." He pointed out that no one knows for sure how many Russian civilians were killed during the Second World War.

A OHCHR official told CBC news that while a complete count of every civilian death may never happen, the agency should be able to account for about 90 per cent of civilian deaths within a few months of the war ending.

"An accurate picture of how many civilians had actually been killed could be achieved relatively quickly, while the process of recovery and identification of all mortal remains would probably never reach the stage when one could claim that every civilian death is accounted for," the official said.

The official said the UN is aware of many "improvised grave sites" and "Individually marked graves" that could be verified once the OHCHR can get in there — but that would depend on the level of devastation UN workers find on the ground.

"There may be a considerable number of bodies whose identification would remain problematic for years, as well as those who are missing and likely deceased," they said.

Refugees and the fog of war

Experts say that if a mass casualty event, such as a gas explosion, took place in an urban setting in a western democracy, it would take days to determine how many people died. When the authorities who do such work — police and paramedics — are no longer functioning, that work doesn't happen.

Walter Dorn, a professor of defence studies at the Royal Military College, said that cities experiencing intense bombing lack functioning local services and can't expect outside help.

"In the case of Mariupol, their ambulances cannot function anymore," Dorn said. "They've run out of fuel and they can't get to the sites. So there are people dying in their apartments of starvation that the UN and the local authorities don't even know about.

"In these severe conditions of war, it's impossible to actually know the condition of all the citizens. And even local authorities don't have the capacity to check up on people."

Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

The UN says that more than four million Ukrainians have fled the country and countless others have been driven from their towns and villages to other parts of Ukraine.

"When you have a mass casualty-type incident in numerous areas, it would be incredibly difficult for authorities in a stable region to deal with that and report accurately," said Coombs.

"You throw on top of that the migration, displaced people, disrupted governance, disrupted security and safety, emergency services, and it is almost impossible to figure out what is happening."

Experts say that if a tank with a crew of three is hit with a rocket while it's moving, it's safe to assume the entire crew has been killed. But without knowing where people are — how many have fled, how many remain — officials can't estimate casualties from a missile attack on a civilian target.

UN only releasing confirmed death totals

Military experts told CBC News that the attack on the World Trade Center offered a good example of the difficulty involved in tracking civilian deaths. According to the 9/11 Memorial Museum, anywhere from 30,000 to 50,000 people could be found working in the twin towers on any given day in 2001 — but the official death toll from the attack was only 10 per cent of the low number in that range.

Another reason for the lower-than-expected estimates of civilian deaths in Ukraine is the cautious approach being taken by the UN and the 37 staff members in the human rights monitoring mission who are collecting and verifying the information.

Wojtek Radwansky/AFP/Getty Images
Wojtek Radwansky/AFP/Getty Images

"Neutrality is a key element in all UN type operations, military or otherwise. Without neutrality they cannot operate with all sides in the conflict," Coombs said. "So if the UN is not very judicious on how it is counting civilian casualties figures, it plays into the information war that's actually going on."

Ukraine's prosecutor general publishes a list of war crimes committed against Ukraine by Russia but only offers precise civilian death tolls for children. Ukraine says 148 children have been killed in Russia's war to date, while the OHCHR's estimate is 112.

Dorn said Ukrainian authorities are trying to develop a reputation for accuracy and have avoided announcing unconfirmed civilian deaths.

An official from the OHCHR told CBC News in an email that it only reports civilian deaths "based on our independent verification of incidents and casualties involved," and that the agency does not provide "sum totals provided by others, including Government bodies."

The UN official said that, because its officials can't travel to much of Ukraine, "it has been very difficult to get information from some locations where there have been or are intense hostilities, and so many reports still need to be verified."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine expects good news over weekend regarding Mariupol evacuations - presidential adviser

    Ukraine expects good news over the weekend regarding evacuations of people from the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelesnskiy said on Saturday. "Our delegation has reached an agreement in Istanbul (during Ukraine-Russia peace talks) to provide evacuations," Oleksiy Arestovych told Ukraine's television. "I think that today or maybe tomorrow we will hear good news regarding the evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol."

  • Every Blue Jays manager in franchise history

    The Blue Jays have had some colourful characters leading the team over the years.

  • Zelenskyy says retreating Russian forces are boobytrapping Ukrainian streets; US pledges military equipment: Live updates

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address to his country that Russian forces are leaving landmines in homes and streets.

  • Ukraine war: Huge tankers transferring Russian oil blocked by activists in kayaks

    Two tankers off the coast of Denmark were blocked from transferring 100,000 tonnes of Russian oil by environmental activists in kayaks and small boats. Members of Greenpeace positioned themselves between the enormous vessels, as the organisation called for an embargo of Russian fuels to stop funding the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Trumps, Bidens, and Thomases: It’s Time to Stop Pretending All Political Families Are Off Limits

    The soprano Margaret Truman had the seats packed at Constitutional Hall for a 1950 concert with the National Symphony Orchestra. The applause that evening, as was the norm for the well-heeled crowd of Washington insiders, was enthusiastic. The Washington Post’s music critic didn’t get the memo.

  • Hungary PM's relationship with Putin is now at the centre of his country's election campaign

    On the streets of Budapest, posters promoting Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party are visible on nearly every block, with candidates' photos wrapped around poles and plastered on walls. In the capital, where two-thirds of electoral districts voted for the opposition in the last election in 2018, the government ads are routinely defaced. On several, the letter "Z" has been scribbled. In Russia, it's become a symbol of support for the country's military offensive in Ukraine. In Hungary, it'

  • 'X-files' star Gillian Anderson says she 'rebelled' against being told to walk behind David Duchovny during filming

    Anderson said that because of sexist behaviors on the original show, she wouldn't star in a reboot unless new writers were hired.

  • 'Everybody right now...should still wear their mask': Canada's top doctor expects resurgence of COVID-19 cases

    Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said Canada is in a period of "transition" in the COVID-19 pandemic, with anticipated resurgences in COVID-19 cases this spring, and also in the fall and winter season.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith: New footage shows actor’s reaction to Chris Rock’s response after Will Smith hits him

    Pinkett Smith watched on as her husband hit the comedian on stage

  • Canada's Janine Beckie signs 3-year deal with NWSL's Portland Thorns FC

    Canada's Janine Beckie is headed back to the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League. The 27-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Friday. She will join fellow Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Christine Sinclair. Beckie had been with FA Women's Super League club Manchester City since 2018. She scored 23 goals in 90 matches across four seasons to help the British side win two Women's FA Cups and and two League Cups. "It's not easy moving your whole l

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • 2022 World Cup draw: Canada lands in Group F with Belgium, Morocco, Croatia

    Canada will square off against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco when the World Cup gets underway in November, and it won’t be easy

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.