UN coordinator ordered to leave Burkina Faso as security crisis worsens

Burkina Faso has ordered the UN's coordinator in the country to leave, declaring her "persona non grata", the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Burkina Faso, Italian diplomat Barbara Manzi, "is declared persona non grata in the territory of Burkina Faso", the ministry said, without giving any official reason for the expulsion.

"She is therefore requested to leave Burkina Faso today, 23 December 2022."

Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba said Manzi's decision to "unilaterally" withdraw non-essential UN staff from the capital Ouagadougou justified the move.

The withdrawal "discredits and tarnishes the image of the country and puts off potential investors. It's unthinkable and we have to take responsibility", she told national television.

Rouamba said Manzi had "predicted chaos in Burkina Faso in the coming months", adding that the United Nations should act as a "support structure" as the West African state battles a bloody jihadist insurgency.

Delicate situation

A poor landlocked country in the heart of the Sahel, Burkina Faso has since 2015 been plagued by attacks perpetrated by jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

The insurgency has claimed thousands of lives and driven around two million people from their homes.

A diplomatic source said the expulsion "risks placing the country in a delicate situation, at a time when Burkina Faso needs partners more than ever to deal with the security and humanitarian crisis", the source added.



