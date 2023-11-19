UN chief shocked by deadly strikes on UN schools in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that he was "deeply shocked" that two U.N. schools were struck in less than 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring dozens of people – many women and children – "as they were seeking safety in United Nations premises." "Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians are seeking shelter at United Nations facilities throughout Gaza due to the intensified fighting. I reaffirm that our premises are inviolable," Guterres said in a statement. He said the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants, who run Gaza, was causing a "staggering and unacceptable number of civilian casualties" and again called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols)