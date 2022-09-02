UN chief says North Korea has increased repression of rights

EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, speaks to the media during a press conference at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday praised the "remarkable and inspiring operation" that has seen some 650,000 metric tons of grain and other food shipped from Ukraine. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea has increased its repression of the rights and freedoms of its people and the U.N. Security Council should consider referring the country to the International Criminal Court for possible crimes against humanity, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report circulated Thursday.

The report to the U.N. General Assembly said there has been no progress in ensuring accountability for human rights violations in the reclusive north Asian country and cited previously documented instances that may amount to crimes against humanity.

It also noted U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s update to the Human Rights Council in March that information her office received “continued to suggest that there were reasonable grounds to believe that crimes against humanity had been committed … and may be ongoing” in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s official name.

Guterres said “it remains imperative for the international community to respond to the human rights situation” in the DPRK, including supporting accountability “if crimes against humanity are found to have been committed, in order to avoid impunity.”

“This includes the Security Council acting on its own or on the recommendation of the General Assembly to consider referral of the situation to the International Criminal Court,” he said.

The ICC was established to seek accountability for the world’s worst atrocities -- war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, which Bachelet headed until Thursday when her four-year term ended, sent a note to the DPRK mission in Geneva on July 1 seeking comments on the draft report, but Guterres said it received no reply.

The 18-page report, covering the period from August 2021 to July 2022, said the further repression of human rights in the DPRK took place during COVID-19 restrictions which were subsequently increased and included lockdowns.

North Korea acknowledged its first coronavirus outbreak in May and subsequently reported about 4.8 million “fever cases” in its population of 26 million, but only identified a fraction of those as COVID-19. The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, declared a widely disputed victory over COVID-19 on Aug. 10, but experts believe North Korea has manipulated disclosures of its outbreak to help him maintain absolute control.

Secretary-General Guterres said COVID-19 restrictions which closed the country’s borders and restricted freedom of movement and social interaction within the country, “have enabled the government to further suppress the flow of information and ideas among its people.”

These developments add to the country’s repressive political and security system “that uses surveillance, coercion, fear and punishment to suppress the will of the people, divide them, sow distrust and stifle the emergence of any collective will or authentic, home-grown culture,” he said.

The report cites the Reactionary Thought and Culture Denunciation Law enacted in 2020 which reportedly punishes anyone found to possess or distribute large amounts of media material from South Korea with life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

One man was reportedly executed in public in April 2021 after his neighborhood watch unit observed him selling USB and CD storage devices containing films, music and broadcasts from South Korea, the report said.

The law also criminalizes other acts including using slang and fonts, or typefaces, from South Korea, with penalties including job dismissal and fines, it said.

The report said North Koreans who managed to escape from the country expressed widespread fear in interviews of being sent to a political prison camp for expressing views or criticizing the government.

This remains “the most emblematic example of the gross violation of the right to freedom of expression in the country.” it said, adding that five such camps are believed to exist.

Underlying the widespread and systematic repression of human rights is a system in which the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea categorizes all people into one of three classes, based on its judgment “of their loyalty and acquiescence to its centralized rule,” the report said.

Escapees interviewed said this classification, known as songbun, affects a range of human rights including access to higher education, housing, food, employment, participation in public affairs, marriage and family life and places of residence, it said.

“Enforced disappearance to political prison camps continues to epitomize a system of governance that subdues and controls rather than represents the people,” the U.N. chief said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 10 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend