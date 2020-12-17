Un certificat en coaching offert par l’UQAC cet hiver

·1 min read

Le nouveau certificat en coaching sera offert à l’hiver 2021 pour les gens de Sept-Îles, Fermont et les environs.« Cette bonification de l’offre de formation pour la communauté nord-côtière permet ainsi à l’UQAC de poursuivre son implication dans la collectivité en démontrant, une fois de plus, l’importance qu’elle accorde au développement des connaissances. » mentionne la directrice du centre de formation, Guylaine Malaison.Il est encore temps de déposer une demande d’admission pour le prochain trimestre, notamment pour le nouveau certificat en coaching, le baccalauréat en sciences infirmières, le certificat en administration et le certificat en gestion des ressources humaines.Les personnes intéressées à en savoir davantage sur les conditions d’admission et les modalités des programmes, vous pouvez consulter le site web du Centre d’études universitaires de l’est de la Côte-Nord ou communiquer avec l’équipe du Centre d’études par courriel.

Karine Lachance, Initiative de journalisme local, Ma Côte-Nord

