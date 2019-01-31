Un-bear-lievable! Murray receives huge teddy from Wawrinka and Vekic

Stan Wawrinka and Donna Vekic have done their best to cheer up Andy Murray following his latest hip operation, gifting the Briton an enormous teddy bear.

Murray could have played his last competitive match, having acknowledged before the Australian Open that he was close to retirement due to continued hip trouble.

The three-time grand slam champion duly had hip resurfacing surgery in London earlier this week, but it remains unclear whether he will attempt to return to the ATP Tour.

As he recovers, Murray has received a boost in the form of an amusing present from Wawrinka - an opponent of his for more than a decade - and the Swiss' girlfriend, WTA star Vekic.

Murray posted a photo on Instagram of a giant teddy, accompanied with the caption: "Big thanks to @stanwawrinka and @donnavekic for the get well soon teddy bear.

It's absolutely huge. My kids will be fighting over this when I get home" #stantheman"