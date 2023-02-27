UMS-Neiken Group Berhad (KLSE:UMSNGB) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.03

The board of UMS-Neiken Group Berhad (KLSE:UMSNGB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of March, with investors receiving MYR0.03 per share. This means the annual payment is 3.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for UMS-Neiken Group Berhad

UMS-Neiken Group Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, UMS-Neiken Group Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 5.7% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 23%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

UMS-Neiken Group Berhad Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.015, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.03. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

UMS-Neiken Group Berhad Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. UMS-Neiken Group Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.7% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

UMS-Neiken Group Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think UMS-Neiken Group Berhad might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Story continues

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for UMS-Neiken Group Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here