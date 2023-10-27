Who is umpiring the 2023 World Series between the Rangers and Diamondbacks?

Major League Baseball has announced the umpires for the 2023 World Series.

And don’t worry, Angel Hernandez is not among them.

From the MLB press release:

Major League Baseball today announced the Major League Umpires who have been assigned to the 2023 World Series presented by Capital One, which is scheduled to begin on Friday in Arlington, Texas, where the American League Champion Rangers will host Game One vs. the National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bill Miller, who is completing his 25th season as a Major League Umpire, will be the primary crew chief for Baseball’s 119th Fall Classic. This will be Miller’s fifth career World Series (previously: 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2020) and his second as the crew chief, joining 2020. Miller’s crew includes regular season crew chief Alfonso Márquez, Vic Carapazza, Brian Knight, David Rackley, D.J. Reyburn and Quinn Wolcott. Like Miller, this is the fifth career Fall Classic for Márquez. This marks the first career World Series for Carapazza, Knight, Rackley, Reyburn and Wolcott. All of the Fall Classic umpires worked the Division Series round of the 2023 Postseason.

Placing seven umpires on the World Series crew allows for distinct home plate assignments in a potential seven-game series. One of the seven umpires will be off the field in each game. Márquez will serve as Crew Chief in Game Six of the Fall Classic, when Miller will be off the field. The Major League Umpires who will be the Replay Officials during the World Series are regular season crew chief Todd Tichenor and Lance Barrett.