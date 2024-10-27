LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts in his at bat in front of Miguel Amaya #9 of the Chicago Cubs and umpire Todd Tichenor #13 during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776096909 ORIG FILE ID: 2171075731

Happy World Series, baseball fans! It's going to be a great series between two blue-blood franchises with the New York Yankees taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now, we hope it doesn't come to this, but sometimes, umpires make mistakes or create controversies over certain calls. And sometimes, those calls alter the direction of the game or series, and if that happens, you'll probably want to know who to be mad at. We've got you covered.

For the 2024 World Series, the nine-person umpire crew includes crew chief Mark Carlson, Doug Eddings, Chad Fairchild, Andy Fletcher, Mark Ripperger, Todd Tichenor and Carlos Torres. Additionally, Cory Blaser and James Hoye are the umpires on replay duty.

As USA TODAY noted, the seven-umpire crew means each game is expected to have a different ump behind home plate.

For Game 2 of the 2024 World Series — set for Saturday, October 26 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles — here's where each ump is scheduled to be working.

Home plate: Andy Fletcher

First base: Doug Eddings

Second base: Mark Ripperger

Third base: Chad Fairchild

Left field: Todd Tichenor

Right field: Carlos Torres

Reserve: Mark Carlson

More MLB!

How the Yankees traded for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

How the 2024 New York Yankees built their roster

10 electric broadcast calls of Freddie Freeman's World Series Game 1 walk-off grand slam, including in Spanish

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Who are the umpires for Dodgers-Yankees World Series Game 2?