Who are the umpires for Dodgers-Yankees World Series Game 2?
Happy World Series, baseball fans! It's going to be a great series between two blue-blood franchises with the New York Yankees taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Now, we hope it doesn't come to this, but sometimes, umpires make mistakes or create controversies over certain calls. And sometimes, those calls alter the direction of the game or series, and if that happens, you'll probably want to know who to be mad at. We've got you covered.
For the 2024 World Series, the nine-person umpire crew includes crew chief Mark Carlson, Doug Eddings, Chad Fairchild, Andy Fletcher, Mark Ripperger, Todd Tichenor and Carlos Torres. Additionally, Cory Blaser and James Hoye are the umpires on replay duty.
As USA TODAY noted, the seven-umpire crew means each game is expected to have a different ump behind home plate.
For Game 2 of the 2024 World Series — set for Saturday, October 26 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles — here's where each ump is scheduled to be working.
Home plate: Andy Fletcher
First base: Doug Eddings
Second base: Mark Ripperger
Third base: Chad Fairchild
Left field: Todd Tichenor
Right field: Carlos Torres
Reserve: Mark Carlson
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Who are the umpires for Dodgers-Yankees World Series Game 2?