Umicore - Transparency notification by Bank of America

Transparency notification by Bank of America
In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings Bank of America has recently notified Umicore that it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3% downwards, holding less than 3% of Umicore’s voting rights.
Summary of the moves:
Date on which the threshold was crossed
Direct voting rights after the transaction
Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
Total
15 September 2022
20 September 2022
0.02%
0.43%
0.45%
The most recent notification contains the following information:
Date of notification: 20 September 2022
Date on which the threshold is crossed: 15 September 2022
Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards: 3%
Notification by: Bank of America
Denominator: 246,400,000
Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification details:
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here.
For more information
Investor Relations
Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com
