Umicore - Disposal of own shares

Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 17/01/2021 – 22/01/2021:

Date and time of disposal



Incentive Stock Option Plan Number of disposed shares Exercise price (€) 17/01/2021 16:00 ISOP 2014 2,500 16.143 18/01/2021 13:30 ISOP 2014 1,000 16.143 18/01/2021 13:50 ISOP 2014 3,750 16.143 18/01/2021 14:04 ISOP 2015 250 19.502 18/01/2021 15:34 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500 18/01/2021 16:40 ISOP 2016 500 16.632 18/01/2021 16:40 ISOP 2015 500 17.289 18/01/2021 17:11 ISOP 2017 2,000 25.500 19/01/2021 9:00 ISOP 2015 750 17.289 19/01/2021 9:01 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500 19/01/2021 9:01 ISOP 2015 5,000 17.289 19/01/2021 9:02 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500 19/01/2021 9:47 ISOP 2017 3,500 25.500 19/01/2021 14:39 ISOP 2015 750 19.502 19/01/2021 15:52 ISOP 2017 2,500 25.500 20/01/2021 9:45 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500 20/01/2021 10:13 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500 20/01/2021 10:15 ISOP 2016 5,000 16.632 20/01/2021 12:22 ISOP 2016 1,000 16.632 20/01/2021 12:26 ISOP 2014 1,000 16.143 20/01/2021 17:22 ISOP 2015 1,250 17.289 21/01/2021 9:13 ISOP 2016 500 16.632 21/01/2021 9:13 ISOP 2015 500 17.289 21/01/2021 9:29 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500 21/01/2021 9:29 ISOP 2015 600 17.289 21/01/2021 10:39 ISOP 2015 3,000 17.289 21/01/2021 10:45 ISOP 2014 1,000 16.143 21/01/2021 10:45 ISOP 2017 2,000 25.500 21/01/2021 10:52 ISOP 2016 5,000 16.632 21/01/2021 15:04 ISOP 2017 2,500 25.500 21/01/2021 16:19 ISOP 2016 1,250 16.632 21/01/2021 16:45 ISOP 2015 4,000 17.289

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here .

For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34 aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com



