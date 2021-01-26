Umicore - Disposal of own shares

Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 17/01/2021 – 22/01/2021:

Date and time of disposal

Incentive Stock Option Plan

Number of disposed shares

Exercise price (€)

17/01/2021 16:00

ISOP 2014

2,500

16.143

18/01/2021 13:30

ISOP 2014

1,000

16.143

18/01/2021 13:50

ISOP 2014

3,750

16.143

18/01/2021 14:04

ISOP 2015

250

19.502

18/01/2021 15:34

ISOP 2017

1,000

25.500

18/01/2021 16:40

ISOP 2016

500

16.632

18/01/2021 16:40

ISOP 2015

500

17.289

18/01/2021 17:11

ISOP 2017

2,000

25.500

19/01/2021 9:00

ISOP 2015

750

17.289

19/01/2021 9:01

ISOP 2017

1,000

25.500

19/01/2021 9:01

ISOP 2015

5,000

17.289

19/01/2021 9:02

ISOP 2017

1,000

25.500

19/01/2021 9:47

ISOP 2017

3,500

25.500

19/01/2021 14:39

ISOP 2015

750

19.502

19/01/2021 15:52

ISOP 2017

2,500

25.500

20/01/2021 9:45

ISOP 2017

1,000

25.500

20/01/2021 10:13

ISOP 2017

1,000

25.500

20/01/2021 10:15

ISOP 2016

5,000

16.632

20/01/2021 12:22

ISOP 2016

1,000

16.632

20/01/2021 12:26

ISOP 2014

1,000

16.143

20/01/2021 17:22

ISOP 2015

1,250

17.289

21/01/2021 9:13

ISOP 2016

500

16.632

21/01/2021 9:13

ISOP 2015

500

17.289

21/01/2021 9:29

ISOP 2017

1,000

25.500

21/01/2021 9:29

ISOP 2015

600

17.289

21/01/2021 10:39

ISOP 2015

3,000

17.289

21/01/2021 10:45

ISOP 2014

1,000

16.143

21/01/2021 10:45

ISOP 2017

2,000

25.500

21/01/2021 10:52

ISOP 2016

5,000

16.632

21/01/2021 15:04

ISOP 2017

2,500

25.500

21/01/2021 16:19

ISOP 2016

1,250

16.632

21/01/2021 16:45

ISOP 2015

4,000

17.289

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.

For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34 aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com


