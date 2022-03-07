Umicore

Umicore - Acquisition of own shares

On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.

Date of acquisition Number of shares % of total shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) 28/02/2022 65,000 0.026% 36.37 36.74 35.58 1/03/2022 100,000 0.041% 36.96 37.60 36.62 2/03/2022 100,000 0.041% 37.85 38.53 36.46 3/03/2022 75,000 0.030% 37.76 39.11 37.10 4/03/2022 80,000 0.032% 35.63 37.17 35.04 Total for the week 420,000 0.170% 36.97 39.11 35.04 Total in 2022 905,000 0.367% 36.42 39.11 34.25

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here .

