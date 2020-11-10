UMiami launching financial technology instruction to prep adult learners for new jobs

Despite COVID — or in some cases, because of it — financial services and technology firms, like Blackstone, are continuing to plot moves from northeast hubs to South Florida.

Now, the University of Miami is announcing a new financial technology curriculum aimed at prepping local talent to work at them.

The school’s Patti and Allan Herbert Business School is partnering with education technology firm 2U, Inc. to launch an online training program in financial technology. This FinTech Boot Camp, geared toward adult learners and working professionals, spans 24 weeks and kicks off February 2021. Tuition for the course is $12,245, according to 2U.

After learning some computer programming, Boot Camp attendees will be able to analyze credit card transactions for fraud, create predictive models for stock prices, and analyze sentiment among financial news providers. Instructors will also emphasize familiarity with blockchain — though experts say this technology remains in its infancy.

“As the economy continues to adapt against the backdrop of COVID-19, there is a heightened demand for fintech solutions and talent, including here in Miami,” said Dr. Henrik Cronqvist, vice dean for graduate business programs and executive education at Miami Herbert Business School, in a statement. “Through our new partnership with 2U, the Miami Herbert Business School will bring working professionals a rigorous, market-driven boot camp that teaches the financial technology skills most relevant to the region’s employers.”

In addition to newly arrived firms, Cronqvist noted that major financial groups like Citigroup, Visa and American Express appear to be growing their Miami-based Latin America hubs.

“They need to train their professionals,” he said in a followup interview. “That’s why we’re putting together this program.”

The boot camp is looking to enroll 25 students for its first cohort.

“The digital transformation of the financial services industry is driving new career opportunities and pathways in South Florida,” said Andrew Hermalyn, 2U president of global partnerships. “We are thrilled to enter into a new partnership with Miami Herbert Business School to ensure adult learners in the region have the skills necessary to navigate and advance in this important and growing industry.”

More information at bootcamp.miami.edu/fintech