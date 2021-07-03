Umesh Yadav Makes a Heart-Melting Post on Instagram as His Daughter Turns Six Months Old

2021 has brought a lot of joy for India’s veteran seamer Umesh Yadav. On January 1, the 33-year-old became a proud parent to a baby girl. Umesh’s little angle has now turned six months old. To celebrate the occasion, the cricketer shared a beautiful picture featuring him, his wife Tanya, and his daughter.

The picture features a scenic background with a clear sky and greenery all around. In the snap, Umesh has lifted his daughter up as the entire Yadav family is looking towards the sky. Meanwhile, it was the caption that sent the social media into a meltdown. Through the caption, the pacer thanked his daughter for coming into his life and teaching him the joy of parenting.

“It seems that it was yesterday that you were born, but thanks to you, I have learned a lot, especially the love of dad, a love that is much greater, and that there are no words that can describe it. I love you. Happy six months,” Umesh wrote a heart-warming caption while posting an adorable picture.

Umesh’s better half Tanya also made a special post on her Instagram handle to celebrate their daughter’s six-month birthday. Tanya posted the same picture as Umesh while wishing her little one abundant love and blessings.

The caption posted by Tanya read, “Time flies, I can’t believe you are halfway through, you are growing so fast my little boo! Happiest half birthday baby girl Hunarr, loads of love and blessings!”

On the professional front, Umesh is with team India in the United Kingdom (UK) for the five-match Test series against England. India recently featured in the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand, however, Umesh didn’t find a place for him in the Playing XI. The chances of the seamer playing during the Test series against England are slim due to the emergence of new pacers including Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

