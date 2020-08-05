'Umbrella Academy' showrunner breaks down Season 2’s ending, shocking twists and 'Game of Thrones' inspiration

Netflix’s dark comedy superhero romp, The Umbrella Academy, dropped its second season on Friday and fans are already in a spin about the series’ Sixties-set, time-jumping, twist-filled ending.

Naturally, Yahoo Movies UK went to the source, showrunner of the series Steve Blackman, to get the behind-the-scenes breakdown of the series’ biggest WHAT-JUST-HAPPENED? points of discussion.

And there are a few.

If you haven’t seen the full season yet, this is your warning: apocalypse-sized spoilers ahead.

View photos Steve Blackman attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy", 2019. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) More

The barnyard battle showdown between the Umbrella Academy, The Commission, Lila, and The Handler – where we learn the true extent of Lila’s powers – proves a stunning final action set piece to the season.

“I wanted the last episode to be a non-stop action episode,” Blackman tells Yahoo Movies UK, on structuring the finale, “I wanted to have a little break in the beginning, and then give it a few false endings, where you keep thinking you've got to the end, but it's not over yet, and you still need to get the end. It's not over yet!”

View photos (L to R) David Casta Eda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves and Ritu Arya as Lila in episode 210 of The Umbrella Academy More

There’s a reason it feels so epic in scale, too: the showdown was inspired by another famous TV battle.

“I was really loving Game of Thrones, and I was watching it at the time,” Blackman explains, of the influences on staging the fight between the Umbrella Academy and The Commission.

“I wanted to do our version of the horde army coming over the hill. So, that's why we had all those commission agents,” says Blackman, his army of sharp suit-clad agents wielding briefcases rather than Dothraki blades, “It was a lot of fun to do.”

View photos Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves in episode 210 of The Umbrella Academy More

There was another, unpredictable addition on set which added an extra detail to the episode which had not been previously planned, reveals Blackman.

“It was a very tricky episode because it actually snowed halfway through filming. This episode was not supposed to have snow, and we ended up with a lot of snow,” Blackman explains, “It was really hard. We shot half of it without, and we had to add a lot of fake, CG snow after.”

Blackman reveals that he wanted to create a conclusion to the second season which equally satisfied, and teased fans.

View photos Aidan Gallagher as Number Five in episode 210 of The Umbrella Academy More

Story continues