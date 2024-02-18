The Umbrella Academy: Everything We Know About the Final Season

This summer’s forecast calls for an umbrella.

More from TVLine

Nearly two years after its third season dropped on Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is at last gearing up to return for its fourth and — sniff! — final season in August.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” series co-creator Steve Blackman said in August 2022, when the show was picked up for Season 4. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for Season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

In the months since that renewal was announced, Blackman and Netflix have ever-so-slowly doled out fresh intel about this final batch of episodes — and we’ve saved you some time on Google by gathering all that information in one easy place.

Storyline details? We’ve got ’em. Episode titles? We’ve got (some of) ’em. Details on three new characters joining the ensemble? You guessed it: We’ve got ’em. And we’ll continue to update this list as more news breaks about the final season, so bookmark this page and refresh to your heart’s content; in the meantime, keep scrolling for what we know!

WHAT IS THE PLOT OF THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 4?

WHAT IS THE PLOT OF THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 4?

At the end of The Umbrella Academy‘s third season, back in June 2022 (!), a kugelblitz — aka a black hole — devoured the universe as we know it. Sir Reginald attempted to reprogram the universe entirely before it was destroyed, but his process was interrupted by Allison; thus, the remaining Umbrella Academy and Sparrow Academy siblings were transported to a seemingly half-formed world where they no longer possess their powers.

Story continues

Speaking with TVLine at the time, showrunner Steve Blackman confirmed “there are going to be repercussions… of the incomplete programming of the universe” if the show were to return for Season 4. (And it is!)

“Someone asked me, ‘Why would [Reginald] leave the kids in such a bad place?’” Blackman continued. “I would argue that he thinks he might be leaving them in a good place. They’ve been complaining about their powers and who they are, and now he’s saying, ‘Look, you’re free. You don’t have powers anymore, there’s nothing holding you back. Live your lives.’ The audience gets to decide whether Hargreeves did a good or bad thing for them.”

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 4?

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 4?

Blackman revealed last spring, via a photo of the series finale script, that Season 4 will span just six episodes, down from the usual 10 of previous seasons.

The showrunner has thus far shared (also via Instagram) that the first episode of the final season will be titled, “The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want.” The series finale, meanwhile, is titled, “End of the Beginning.” Episode titles for the four remaining installments have yet to be revealed.

WHICH CAST MEMBERS ARE RETURNING FOR THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 4?

WHICH CAST MEMBERS ARE RETURNING FOR THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 4?

Netflix has confirmed that the following Umbrella Academy cast members will be back for the fourth and final season: Elliot Page (as Viktor Hargreeves), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves), Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts) and Colm Feore (Sir Reginald Hargreeves).

WHO IS JOINING THE CAST OF THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 4?

WHO IS JOINING THE CAST OF THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 4?

The series has also added three new faces to its ranks for Season 4: Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) and David Cross (Arrested Development).

Offerman and Mullally — who are married in real life — will play doctors Gene and Jean Thibedeau, “a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of déjà vu this timeline has ever seen,” per the official description.

Cross, meanwhile, will play Sy Grossman, “an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.”

WHEN DOES THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 4 PREMIERE?

WHEN DOES THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 4 PREMIERE?

Season 4 will drop in its entirety on Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.

DOES THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 4 HAVE A TRAILER?

Netflix has yet to release a substantial trailer for The Umbrella Academy‘s final episodes, but you can glimpse a very short piece of new footage in the above sizzle reel, starting at the 31-second mark. (Try not to blink!)

WHERE CAN I CATCH UP ON THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY?

WHERE CAN I CATCH UP ON THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY?

Looking to catch up on The Umbrella Academy before it returns for its final season? You’ve got plenty of time to watch the existing 30 episodes, all of which are streaming now on Netflix.

Best of TVLine