The Umbrella Academy cast on that season 3 cliffhanger and what their characters might do next

Have you ever known a season of The Umbrella Academy to end on anything other than a cliffhanger? Season 1 concluded with the world being destroyed, while season 2 finished by introducing the Sparrow Academy. Now the season 3 finale has brought a whole new predicament for the Hargreeves family.

Having bested their Sparrow doppelgängers and averted another apocalypse, the Umbrella Academy heroes seem to have restored their world to its proper register. But then it hits them: Their superpowers are gone. Aidan Gallagher (Number Five) can no longer jump through time or space. Diego (David Castañeda) can no longer bend objects to his will — he can't even spin a knife in his hand!

What are we to make of this? For his part, showrunner Steve Blackman wants viewers to wonder if this new situation is "a gift or a curse" that's been bestowed by their adoptive father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore).

"I think it depends on the siblings," Gallagher says on EW's Around the Table video series. "Who's going to end up wrestling with this reality versus accept it and try to cut out a semblance of a normal life?"

Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), and Viktor (Elliot Page) in 'The Umbrella Academy' season 3

Some cast members think their characters will be considerably shaken by the loss of their powers — such as Robert Sheehan's Klaus, who only just mastered his immortality, and Ritu Arya's Lila.

"I think Lila's confidence heavily relies on her power to mimic everyone's powers," Arya says. "I would be really interested to see her without that, and if she'd be as uninhibited or aloof — or just very clumsy and bumping into walls."

But Emmy Raver-Lampman's Allison already got a taste of powerless life in season 2, when her voice was damaged — and she seemed to like it. Her ability to rewrite reality with her voice is a very tempting one, as we saw in season 3 when she basically used it to sexually harass Luther (Tom Hopper).

"She fell in love with that version of herself," Raver-Lampman says. "Without her powers, she was starting to love the woman she was becoming, and discovering other sides of herself that she didn't know existed because she had come to rely on the easiest way in or out of situations with her powers. Her time in the '60s with Ray is this bubble of quiet that she'd never had before… There's a part of me that thinks she would be okay without it, because it did seem easier for her personal life when she didn't have them."

Netflix hasn't yet announced a season 4 renewal for The Umbrella Academy, meaning this new status quo could be the show's ending. But if it continues, taking the superpowers out of the Umbrella Academy could allow the family dynamic to really take center stage.

"I wish Luther and Diego find themselves working at a theme park," Castañeda posits.

"Some of us should open a bakery," Gallagher adds. "A couple of us running a shop? Could be fun!"

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is streaming now on Netflix. Watch the video above for more from the cast.

