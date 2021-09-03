UMB Financial's (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) will increase its dividend on the 1st of October to US$0.37. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

UMB Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, UMB Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 19.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 20%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

UMB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.78 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.6% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. UMB Financial has impressed us by growing EPS at 28% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like UMB Financial's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for UMB Financial (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

