UMass makes 12 3-pointers, upsets Georgia 72-62

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) -- Luwane Pipkins scored 10 of his 17 points in the opening five minutes, freshman Carl Pierre had 15 points on career-best five 3-pointers and Massachusetts cruised by Georgia 72-62 on Saturday.

It was the 10th win for UMass over an SEC opponent and the first since a 92-90 victory against LSU at home on Nov. 12, 2013.

Rashaan Holloway added 12 points, Chris Baldwin 11 and C.J. Anderson 10 for UMass (6-5), which is unbeaten in six home games. The Minutemen were 12 of 22 from distance.

''You don't get an SEC opponent in your building very often,'' UMass coach Matt McCall said. ''And our guys came out with the right frame of mind from shootaround today to warmups today. A great win, a great win for our program.''

Pipkins, who leads UMass with 18.9 points per game, made his first four shots and scored 10 of UMass' first 16 points for a 14-point lead. The Minutemen led 24-9 at the 10-minute mark as Georgia opened the game making 4-of-14 shots.

UMass led by 22 points in the first half and it was 43-24 at halftime after the Minutemen made 56.7 percent of their shots, including 8 of 13 3-pointers. The Minutemen had 13 assists on 17 field goals. Georgia was just 10-of-31 shooting in the first half with seven makes coming from Yante Maten.

''We got off to a terrible start,'' Georgia coach Mark Fox said. ''We had not practiced well and we played the exact same way. The defense wasn't near what it needs to be at to win on the road. We didn't play well, but give UMass credit for taking the first swing. In the second half, we started to look like ourselves, but you can't dig that big of a hole.''

Maten scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half for Georgia (7-2), which was coming off an 11-day break for final exams. It was Maten's fourth 20-point game of the year and 25th at UGA.